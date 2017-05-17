LaVar Ball Says Lonzo Is 'New Best PG Ever' After Praising Magic Johnson

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

LaVar Ball continues to make loud proclamations, with his most recent declaring his son Lonzo Ball the "new best point guard ever."

Ball made his comment during an appearance on FS1's Undisputed, calling Magic Johnson "the best point guard ever" before giving the new title to his son:

Ball's comments come on the heels of the Lakers winning the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft in Tuesday's lottery.

He has not been shy about wanting Lonzo to play for the Lakers, even telling Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation his son will only work out for them.

“That’s all we working out for is the Lakers,” said LaVar. “Just the Lakers. There’s nobody else that we need to workout for.”

The Boston Celtics own the No. 1 overall pick and will have their choice of top prospects Ball, Washington's Markelle Fultz, Duke's Jayson Tatum and Kansas' Josh Jackson.

The Lakers will have to wait and see what the Celtics do before they can attempt to add Ball to their roster, if he's the player they are after.