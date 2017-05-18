Breaking Down Pittsburgh Steelers' Deepest, Thinnest Roster Spots

0 of 8

Nick Wass/Associated Press

With 90 players on the Pittsburgh Steelers' present roster, it seems counterintuitive to assume any position lacks depth. But nearly half of them will not be wearing Black and Gold once it's time for the Steelers to trim the ranks down to 53 players. And it's not hard to tell, already, where the strengths and weaknesses lie on the roster.

Barring any major summertime breakout stars (or major summertime injuries), Pittsburgh's coaching and front office staffs already have some idea of what 2017's team is supposed to look like.

Thus, some positions currently look like they will lack depth for the Steelers' upcoming season, while others have so many contenders that determining who stays and who goes will be a struggle that will stretch through final roster cuts.

Here are the four positions that currently boast the most depth and the four that, frankly, do not.