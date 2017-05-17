Browns Rookie Caleb Brantley's Battery Case Dismissed

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Caleb Brantley, a sixth-round pick out of the University of Florida in the 2017 NFL draft, had a battery case against him dropped Wednesday.

Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times confirmed the news based on a review of court records.

The decision was based on "insufficient evidence to sustain a conviction" after different versions of the encounter were brought forward, according to Baker.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the State Attorney's Office's explanation of the dismissal:

"It is obvious that the State Attorney's Office did a thorough investigation into this case," said Amy Osteryoung, an attorney for the Browns player, according to Baker. "It should be equally apparent that we agree with his decision. I spoke with Mr. Brantley and he is both relieved and thankful this investigation has concluded. He is looking forward to beginning the next chapter in his life with the Cleveland Browns."

In April, Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com reported Brantley faced a misdemeanor simple battery charge after he allegedly "struck a woman and knocked her unconscious during a dispute." The woman made the allegation after an argument inside a bar April 13, which she said escalated after he made a crude remark and she responded by pushing the 307-pound lineman.

Huntley Johnson, another attorney for Brantley, told Baker last month the woman's legal team offered them a settlement, but they decided to move forward with the case.

"I was approached by lawyers representing the alleged victim, both yesterday and today," he said. "They indicated to me they were meeting with the State Attorney's Office tomorrow and that they want to settle the case today. I called Mr. Brantley and communicated what they said to me. He told me that under no circumstances were we to offer them money or give them any money. He said no."

The Florida product was originally projected to be selected in the draft's first two rounds. He slid to the sixth after the allegations became public. Browns general manager Sashi Brown told reporters during the draft the team may have been forced to eventually release him based on the outcome of the case.

On Tuesday, Browns owner Dee Haslam said he trusted the decision made by the front office despite the off-field concern, per Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com.

"We really trust our football personnel group to make these decisions and they vet every situation very carefully," Haslam said. "They do their research. We trusted that, and we have to trust in that."

Looking ahead, Brantley is expected to battle the likes of Jamie Meder, Xavier Cooper, Desmond Bryant and Larry Ogunjobi for playing time at tackle behind starter Danny Shelton.