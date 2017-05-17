NFLPA 'Looking Into' Gisele Bundchen Saying Tom Brady Suffered Concussion

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

After Gisele Bundchen said her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, suffered a concussion last season, the NFL Players Association told TMZ Sports it is "looking into" the claims.

Bundchen's revelation came Wednesday morning in an interview with Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning:

Neither Brady nor the Patriots provided comment when TMZ Sports asked for their reactions to the interview.

Brady hasn't missed a game for health reasons since 2008, when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first week of the season. Fox Sports provided data for each time the Patriots listed Brady on their injury report dating back to 2013, and not once did the team report he may have had a concussion.

During the 2016 season, Brady was on the injury report on four occasions. He was questionable with a knee injury in Weeks 12 and 13 and a thigh injury in Weeks 16 and 17.

The Wall Street Journal's Jason Gay thought the immediate discussion about whether the Patriots broke NFL rules by hiding a potential concussion for one of its players obscured the real issue:

With a heightened awareness about the physical toll and long-term effects of repeated head trauma, both the NFL and NFLPA will likely take every step necessary to determine whether Brady suffered an unreported concussion.

Bundchen's interview also comes months after the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks got in hot water for failing to properly disclose injuries for their players.

The Steelers weren't entirely forthright when announcing Le'Veon Bell was dealing with a groin injury late in the season, and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll waited until after Seattle's year ended to announce Richard Sherman was suffering from an MCL injury.