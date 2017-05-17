    Rock, Paper, Scissors: This Childhood Game Could Win You $50k

    B/R VideoB/R VideoMay 17, 2017

    1. Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards

    2. Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up

    3. Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C.

    4. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive

    5. Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games

    6. Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game?

    7. The Night in the NBA: Rockets Light Up Spurs with 22 3-pointers; Cavs Coast Past Raptors

    8. The Night in the NBA: Rockets Bounce Thunder, Jazz Down Clips and Spurs Stop Gri

    9. This 5’7” Winthrop PG Keon Johnson Proves That Height Is Just a Number

    10. Dunk City Is Back! Florida Gulf Coast Ready to Fly High in March

    11. Dreams to Reality: Northern Iowa Buzzer Beater

    12. UNCW's Biggest Cinderella Story Is Their Walk-on Guard Chris Flemming

    13. Take Your Shot: How R.J. Hunter's Miracle 3 Led to Incredible Tourney Upset

    14. Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan

    15. This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off

    16. History of Vinsanity

    17. B/R Presents: "Great Question" with Ice Cube

    18. This Personal Trainer Has Been Demolishing Your Bench Goals Since High School

    19. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    20. 'Train as If Your Life Depends on It': Meet the Bodybuilder with Bionic Strength

    Rock, Paper, Scissors has now become a way to win more than just the last slice of pizza. 

    Check it out above. 