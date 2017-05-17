Golden State Warriors Join 4 Other Teams in Postseason Record Books

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals thanks to a dominating 136-100 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday evening.

In doing so, the team also joined the ranks of just four other clubs in NBA history to start the postseason with a record of 10-0 or better, per ESPN Stats & Info. The Los Angeles Lakers started the postseason 11-0 in both 1989 and 2001, while the 2012 San Antonio Spurs and the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers began the playoffs with a 10-0 mark. Of the four teams to previously accomplish the feat, two of them went on to win the NBA championship ('01 Lakers, '16 Cavs).

Not only did the victory make history, but the way in which they won did also. The group held a 72-44 halftime lead over the Spurs, the franchise's largest lead at the break during a playoff game in its 71-season history, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

Golden State also became just the second team in the last 22 years to score at least 30 points in each quarter of a playoff game. The Los Angeles Clippers did the same in 2014, with the Warriors on the receiving end of a walloping 138-98 defeat.

The Cleveland Cavaliers hold an 8-0 record to begin the 2017 playoffs, possessing the chance to join that group and make history as the first team to ever start 10-0 in consecutive postseasons. The two clubs have dominated their respective conferences in the past couple seasons and could face each other for a third consecutive NBA Finals.

Each of the two teams owns one NBA title in the two previous matchups. Golden State won the series in 2015, while Cleveland took home the championship last year. With some reinforcements on each club in the form of Kevin Durant on Golden State and Kyle Korver on Cleveland, the teams could return to the Finals for a third straight time in a mammoth rematch between two star-filled rosters.