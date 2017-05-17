Tre Boston Says Stranger at Gas Station Was Sign from God to Join Chargers

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Safety Tre Boston said Tuesday that an encounter with a stranger at a gas station was a sign from God telling him to join the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams, Boston stopped at a gas station in Charlotte, North Carolina, and gave $20 to a man who asked for change.

Boston was about to ask him if he should sign with the Chargers or Buffalo Bills, but the man said something that helped him decide before he could get the question out:

"So he tells me thank you so much, and that God put me in his life for a reason. And in my mind I'm saying you're here for a reason, too. So in my mind I'm saying should I ask him, 'L.A. or Buffalo.' And before I could ask him, my man told me, 'Thank you so much. There aren't too many people like you in this world, God's children. My name's Mike Daniels, but people call me L.A.'"

Boston went on to sign with the Bolts and credited divine intervention with steering him there: "At the end of the day, God told me to come here. And I'm a man of faith, so I couldn't go against His word."

The Chargers signed Boston to a one-year deal, and he is expected to compete for a starting job.

Boston spent the first three seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers and started 10 games for them last season.

The 24-year-old defensive back registered 52 tackles, two interceptions and two sacks during the 2016 campaign.

Boston will look to help bolster a Chargers defense that ranked 20th against the pass last season.