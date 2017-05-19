La Liga Fixtures 2017: Schedule, Live Stream and Week 38 Predictions

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

Real Madrid are on the brink of winning La Liga after defeating Celta Vigo 4-1 on Wednesday.

The match was Los Blancos' game in hand they held over reigning champions Barcelona.

Coach Luis Enrique's Barca side had led the division on head-to-head results, but Real are now three points clear.

Madrid travel to Malaga in hope of claiming the trophy on Sunday, while Barca finish the season against Eibar at the Camp Nou in what could be a sombre affair as Enrique departs Catalonia.

Here is the final schedule and predictions of the season:

La Liga 2017 Week 38: Schedule and Predictions Date Match Prediction Friday, May 19 Granada vs. Espanyol 1-0 Saturday, May 20 Sporting Gijon vs. Real Betis 2-1 Saturday, May 20 Deportivo La Coruna vs. Las Palmas 1-1 Saturday, May 20 Leganes vs. Alaves 1-2 Saturday, May 20 Sevilla vs. Osasuna 3-1 Sunday, May 21 Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Sunday, May 21 Celta Vigo vs. Real Sociedad 1-1 Sunday, May 21 Valencia vs. Villareal 2-1 Sunday, May 21 Barcelona vs. Eibar 5-0 Sunday, May 21 Malaga vs. Real Madrid 1-2 Sky Sports

Here are the streaming links: Sky Go, fuboTV

Week 38 Preview

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

The Spanish season has come down to the final game as Cristiano Ronaldo was once again the inspiration for his side in midweek.

Barca have kept up their performance levels in recent weeks but always knew Real had a vital game extra to play.

A point will now seal the Spanish crown for Real, who have only won the championship once in the past eight years.

In the same period, the Blaugrana have prevailed six times as Madrid have suffered domestically.

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Ronaldo added a brace to his season's tally away to Celta, and the iconic Portuguese forward has shown his best form in the second half of the campaign.

The player suffered injury at UEFA Euro 2016 and took a few weeks to find his stride during the opening of the season.

Despite only starting 28 La Liga matches this term, Ronaldo has scored 24 goals, according to WhoScored.com.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has been able to rely on his superstar, and the former Manchester United man has not let his team-mates down.

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barca say goodbye to coach Luis Enrique at the end of the season as they play their final match at home to Eibar on Sunday night at 7 p.m. (BST)

Real kick off simultaneously at Malaga, knowing a draw will see them crowned as champions.

Los Blancos have so often failed in the Spanish league over the years, but Zidane has balanced his attack and defence off the back of last year's UEFA Champions League success—and they have been Barca's equal for the vast majority of the season.

And with one hurdle to go, it is Los Blancos' title to lose.