    La Liga Fixtures 2017: Schedule, Live Stream and Week 38 Predictions

    Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo gestures after missing a goal opportunity during the Spanish league football match RC Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid CF at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on May 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MIGUEL RIOPA (Photo credit should read MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP/Getty Images)
    MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

    Real Madrid are on the brink of winning La Liga after defeating Celta Vigo 4-1 on Wednesday.

    The match was Los Blancos' game in hand they held over reigning champions Barcelona.

    Coach Luis Enrique's Barca side had led the division on head-to-head results, but Real are now three points clear.

    Madrid travel to Malaga in hope of claiming the trophy on Sunday, while Barca finish the season against Eibar at the Camp Nou in what could be a sombre affair as Enrique departs Catalonia.

    Here is the final schedule and predictions of the season:

    La Liga 2017 Week 38: Schedule and Predictions
    DateMatchPrediction
    Friday, May 19Granada vs. Espanyol1-0
    Saturday, May 20Sporting Gijon vs. Real Betis2-1
    Saturday, May 20Deportivo La Coruna vs. Las Palmas1-1
    Saturday, May 20Leganes vs. Alaves1-2
    Saturday, May 20Sevilla vs. Osasuna3-1
    Sunday, May 21Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao1-0
    Sunday, May 21Celta Vigo vs. Real Sociedad1-1
    Sunday, May 21Valencia vs. Villareal2-1
    Sunday, May 21Barcelona vs. Eibar5-0
    Sunday, May 21Malaga vs. Real Madrid1-2
    Sky Sports

    Here are the streaming links: Sky GofuboTV

        

    Week 38 Preview

    VIGO, SPAIN - MAY 17: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid in action during the La Liga match, between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid at Estadio Balaidos on May 17, 2017 in Vigo, Spain. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
    Octavio Passos/Getty Images

    The Spanish season has come down to the final game as Cristiano Ronaldo was once again the inspiration for his side in midweek.

    Barca have kept up their performance levels in recent weeks but always knew Real had a vital game extra to play.

    A point will now seal the Spanish crown for Real, who have only won the championship once in the past eight years.

    In the same period, the Blaugrana have prevailed six times as Madrid have suffered domestically.

    VIGO, SPAIN - MAY 17: Hugo Mallo of RC Celta in action against Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid during the La Liga match, between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid at Estadio Balaidos on May 17, 2017 in Vigo, Spain. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
    Octavio Passos/Getty Images

    Ronaldo added a brace to his season's tally away to Celta, and the iconic Portuguese forward has shown his best form in the second half of the campaign.

    The player suffered injury at UEFA Euro 2016 and took a few weeks to find his stride during the opening of the season.

    Despite only starting 28 La Liga matches this term, Ronaldo has scored 24 goals, according to WhoScored.com.

    Manager Zinedine Zidane has been able to rely on his superstar, and the former Manchester United man has not let his team-mates down.

    MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 23: Luis Enrique manager of Barcelona reacts during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Bernabeu on April 23, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
    David Ramos/Getty Images

    Barca say goodbye to coach Luis Enrique at the end of the season as they play their final match at home to Eibar on Sunday night at 7 p.m. (BST)

    Real kick off simultaneously at Malaga, knowing a draw will see them crowned as champions.

    Los Blancos have so often failed in the Spanish league over the years, but Zidane has balanced his attack and defence off the back of last year's UEFA Champions League success—and they have been Barca's equal for the vast majority of the season.

    And with one hurdle to go, it is Los Blancos' title to lose.