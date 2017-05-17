Bryce Harper Makes Nationals/Expos History with Incredible 35-Game Start

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper went 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk during Tuesday's 8-4 victory over the Pittsburg Pirates. In doing so, he raised his on-base percentage to .503, becoming the first Nationals or Montreal Expos player to boast an OBP over .500 through the first 35 games of a season, per ESPN.com.

With Tuesday's home run, he also emerged as the first player since Jose Bautista in 2011 to smash 13 homers while claiming an OBP of .500 or better through 35 games.

Harper, in addition to his incredible start in the home run and on-base percentage departments, is leading the league in batting average (.388), on-base plus slugging percentage (1.271) and runs scored (42) prior to the start of Wednesday's games.

The 2017 campaign is going more smoothly for Harper than 2016, where he posted a .243/.373/.441 line while dealing with injuries. While it's unlikely he will continue at his current pace—given his .416 batting average on balls in play (best previous season of .374)—he has also displayed an amazing eye at the plate.

In fact, Harper has walked more times this season (30) than he has struck out (27). He still made the All-Star team last year and posted his first 20-20 season—drilling 24 home runs and stealing 21 bases—and is surely on pace to make his fourth in five MLB seasons.

If he can continue his dominance at the plate the rest of the way, Harper should be a top candidate for National League MVP—which he won in 2015 while hitting .330/.460/.649 and going yard 42 times.