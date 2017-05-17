IPL Results 2017: Scores, Points Table, Schedule and More After May 17 Fixture

Uncredited/Associated Press

Kolkata Knight Riders beat defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets after a lengthy rain-enforced delay in the 2017 Indian Premier League on Wednesday. By winning the eliminator, the Knight Riders will now face the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier on Friday.

Sunrisers could only manage 128 runs from their innings before a heavy downpour deayed Kolkata by three hours.

Here's what Wednesday's result means for the points table, per ESPNcricinfo.com.

Here is the upcoming schedule, per ESPNcricinfo.com.

Recap

Kolkata's bowling was exceptional from the start, with Sunrisers struggling to find runs in clutches during the first half of their innings, per Sky Sports Cricket:

The Knight Riders' success included a sequence of two wickets from three deliveries to bridge the 11th and 12th overs. During this run, Piyush Chawla claimed Orange Cap leader David Warner's wicket when he found the middle stump.

Warner may have walked ahead of schedule, but he still managed to make some IPL history before he did, by becoming the "first non-Indian batsman to score 4,000 runs" according to James Gray of the Daily Express.

Chawla also caught Yurvaj Singh at deep midwicket in the 15th. Singh and Vijay Shankar had attempted to steady the ship after Warner's dismissal.

Shankar produced some fine shots, including a four off Trent Boult at the start of the 17th over. Bolt also gave up a six to Naman Ojha.

Nathan Coulter-Nile took out Shankar with the first ball of the 18th over before making a spectacular diving catch to claim the wicket of Chris Jordan. Coulter-Niles' contributions helped limit Sunrisers to 128/7, handing Kolkata the initiative at the wicket before the rain poured down.

Once the rain had finally subsided, the Knight Riders were set an abbreviated total, per Cricbuzz:

The same source detailed how the Powerplay format would work:

Robin Uthappa and Chris Lynn went to the wicket first for Kolkata, with the latter smashing a six off his first ball. Unfortunately, Lynn was out off the next delivery after slicing one to the wicket-keeper.

Inexplicably, Yusuf Pathan went out on the first ball after replacing Lynn. Sky Sports Cricket showed how Pathan was run out:

Uthappa was the next to walk, as the Knight Riders flirted with disaster. After two overs, Kolkata needed 27 from 24 deliveries.

A total of just six runs from the next over left the Knight riders with it all to do. However, Gautam Gambhir followed a four with a six to put Kolkata on the brink of victory.

Ishank Jaggi got the vital run to send the defending champions out and put the Knight Riders in the semi-final for the right to face Rising Pune Supergiant in the league's showpiece match on Sunday.