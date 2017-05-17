Giro d'Italia 2017: Omar Fraile Claims 1st Grand-Tour Win of Career in Stage 11

LUK BENIES/Getty Images

Omar Fraile of Team Dimension Data was victorious during the 11th stage of the 2017 Giro d'Italia, claiming the first grand-tour stage win of his career on Wednesday.

Overall leader Tom Dumoulin struggled throughout the race after a taxing day for his team-mates, but the Team Sunweb rider retains the Maglia Rosa.

Dumoulin remains two minutes and 23 seconds clear of the field as the 12th stage approaches.

Stage 11 Recap

It was a day of celebration for Dimension Data as the African team claimed one of its best days in the organisation's history.

Fraile was supreme as he drove the leading pack, timing his move to perfection in the final moments.

The Spaniard pipped Rui Costa, Pierre Rolland and Tanel Kangert in the last kilometre in a thrilling conclusion.

The 161-kilometre stage promised to be a tough day in the saddle for Dumoulin, and the leader struggled as the attacks came thick and fast.

Steep climbing and quick descents allowed specialists an additional opportunity through the Tuscan and Emilia Romagna Apennines.

A hot and sunny day greeted the peloton in the early stages as the temperatures climbed.

Costa's early push was quickly soaked up by the peloton as they kept a brisk pace early on.

Movistar remained prominent in the pack as Dimension Data settled themselves into an aggressive position.

Mikel Landa quickly worked through the gears as he pushed hard, forcing the field to react with vigour.

Vincenzo Nibali opted to ride a conservative race, deciding to stick with the main peloton as the race fragmented through the middle section.

LUK BENIES/Getty Images

Dumoulin kept his nose clean and stayed out of any potential trouble, and his sole purpose was to save energy while maintaining an overall lead.

Steve Morabito controlled the peloton with 30 kilometres to go, with the pace varying through the field.

Costa, Rolland and Laurens De Plus linked up in a breakaway and worked well as a unit to maintain a gap of three minutes to the chasing pack.

There was a huge acceleration from the peloton as Nibali decided to pick off riders in his way, clearing a path as the stage unfolded.

LUK BENIES/Getty Images

Fraile made his move with the kilometres quickly counting down, and Rolland stuck to his back wheel to add pressure.

The pair were only 20 seconds clear, but both men rode strong.

Costa joined the two leaders in the final 10 kilometres, but he expended great energy and could not respond to Fraile's tactics.

Astana led a late attack from the peloton in the final stages, but Fraile had timed his move to perfection and powered ahead.

The winner had the most fuel left in his tank, and Costa and Rolland were left in his wake.