Dirk Kuyt Announces Retirement from Football After 19 Years

VI-Images/Getty Images

Dirk Kuyt has announced his retirement from football after helping Feyenoord win this season's Eredivisie title.

Former Liverpool striker Kuyt confirmed his decision days after scoring a hat-trick to help Feyenoord beat Heracles 3-1 on Saturday, helping the club win its first league title since 1999, per Kristof Terreur of Belgian publication Het Laatste Nieuws:

Kuyt leaves the game as a league champion after inspiring Feyenoord to the title in his second spell with the club. His goals to win the league also confirmed his distinction as the most efficient marksman during his time in the Dutch top flight, per OptaJohan:

Kuyt first left Feyenoord in 2006 to join Premier League side Liverpool. He helped the Reds to a UEFA Champions League final appearance in his first season, where Kuyt scored in a 2-1 defeat to AC Milan. Kuyt also won the Carling Cup with Liverpool in 2012.

James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo saluted the commitment Kuyt showed during his stint with the Merseyside club:

Yet the 36-year-old will ultimately be remembered best for what he achieved in Rotterdam. He returned to Feyenoord in 2015, and his experience and eye for goal have proved invaluable for manager and ex-Arsenal man Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Speaking at the club's victory parade on Monday, Kuyt revealed he always believed the title was a realistic possibility for Feyenoord, per BBC Sport: "I knew when I came back two years ago that we could win the championship, and everyone laughed at me when I said so."

Kuyt also called winning the title with Feyenoord "the best moment of my career."

The attacker originally joined Feyenoord from Utrecht in 2003. It was a prolific first spell, during which Kuyt earned the captain's armband and formed a deadly double act with future Chelsea and Lille man Salomon Kalou.