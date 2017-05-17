Walter Mazzarri, Watford to Part Ways After Final Match vs. Manchester City

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Watford have confirmed manager Walter Mazzarri will depart the club after a poor campaign in the Premier League.

The Hornets' chairman, Scott Duxbury, released a statement on the club's official website to say the Italian will leave at the end of the campaign:

"After the Board discussed with Walter Mazzarri the club’s future goals and aspirations, it was decided he will be stepping down from his position as the club’s Head Coach after the final game of the 2016/17 season.

"We thank Walter and his staff for the contribution they have made to Watford Football Club over the past year."

The former Inter Milan and Napoli manager took the reins at Vicarage Road in July 2016, but results and form have been disappointing, leaving Watford just above the relegation zone.

Mazzarri's team has won only 40 points this term, avoiding the drop by a minimal gap as Hull City were confirmed as relegated to the EFL Championship along with Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

Just 11 wins from 37 league matches has triggered the Hornets to release their coach and start afresh this summer.