Celtics Co-Owner Wyc Grousbeck Coy About Lonzo Ball to TMZ After Draft Lottery

Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck confirmed UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball is one of the players under consideration after the team won the 2017 NBA draft lottery Tuesday night.

Grousbeck told TMZ Sports there are approximately six "really good guys" the front office will consider taking with the No. 1 overall pick, including Ball. He also downplayed ongoing talk the Bruins standout may only want to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

"We're a place that people would wanna come and play," Grousbeck said. "We're doing well and room for improvement."

Here's a look at the TMZ Sports interview with the Celtics' CEO:

Although he wouldn't provide any information about which way the franchise is leaning, this year's class features plenty of star power at the top. Washington point guard Markelle Fultz, Kansas small forward Josh Jackson and Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox are among the other marquee options.

The Celtics, who begin play in the Eastern Conference Finals against the reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, don't necessarily need a guard with the pick acquired in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. They already have Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley as their starting backcourt.

That makes Jackson seem like the best overall fit, but Boston probably won't pass on Fultz or Ball if the front office concludes they are clearly the best option. It's all about getting the most talent possible on the roster and making it work from there.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne spoke with a source close to the UCLA product, who hasn't decided whether he'll even work out for teams other than the Lakers before the draft.

"We will make that decision closer to June," the source said, adding it's been "clear from the start our desired destination is Los Angeles."

The guard's father, LaVar Ball, has been making constant headlines in recent months to help promote his Big Baller Brand. Now the question is how hard he'll push publicly to ensure his son ends up with the Lakers.

Magic Johnson, Los Angeles' new president of basketball operations, told TMZ Sports the team was "very happy" to land the second pick but wouldn't commit to taking Ball if he's still available.