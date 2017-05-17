NHL Playoff Schedule 2017: Viewing Info, Predictions for Wednesday's Action

Gene J.Puskar/Associated Press

The series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Ottawa Senators is all tied up at 1-1 as the two teams head into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night.

In a series that easily looks like it's going to go seven games, the Senators came out hot in Game 1, frustrating the Penguins and taking an early lead in the series—in Pittsburgh, to boot.

However, led behind an emotional effort from Phil Kessel, who scored the only goal in the Pens' narrow 1-0 victory, Pittsburgh evened things up in its second game at home and now heads to Ottawa to take on the Senators on their ice.

All the information you need to view Wednesday's NHL playoff action is below, as well as predictions about which team will prevail in this evenly matched Eastern Conference final clash.

NHL Playoffs Schedule - Wednesday Date Matchup Series Time TV May 17 Penguins @ Senators 1-1 8 p.m. ET NBCS NHL.com

Predictions for Penguins vs. Senators

Despite the action returning to Ottawa and the Senators' win to kick things off, the Pens are favorites heading into Game 3, per OddsShark:

So far, this series has been an example of hot-and-cold play; as Rob Trites of OddsShark noted, despite their win in Game 1, the Senators looked out of sorts in Game 2 as they fell to the Penguins.

"Ottawa at one point went 19 minutes without a shot on goal, and it wasn’t until the final three minutes that the Sens were able to mount any kind of sustained pressure," Trites wrote.

By then, of course, it was too late, as they weren't able to send the game into overtime by matching the Penguins' lone goal.

Which Senators team, and, for that matter, Penguins team, will show up in Game 3?

The home ice advantage will certainly provide a boost for the Senators, who have won their last three games at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Even this postseason, we've already seen the Senators suffer a loss and then come back home and crush it, as they did in Games 3 and 4 in the second round.

Then there's the Penguins roster, which is in rough shape.

In Game 2, Pittsburgh was down defenseman Justin Schultz and forward Bryan Rust. However, Pittsburgh, which has been playing at less than full strength for months now, was able to adjust and, ultimately, adapt.

Plus, you can't count out Kessel and Sidney Crosby. The former has already scored six goals in the playoffs, and while the latter has been struggling offensively, the fact that he's been able to remain on the ice at all has been impressive.

The key on Wednesday will be whether the Penguins can out maneuver Craig Anderson, who has been stellar in this series.

Anderson stopped 28 of 29 shots in Game 2.

Because they're returning home and are healthier, the Sens have the edge in this game, despite what the odds may say.

Prediction: Senators 2, Penguins 1