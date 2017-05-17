WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 17

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

All eyes were on the WWE Network on Wednesday night as the Superstars of NXT left their final impressions ahead of Saturday's TakeOver: Chicago live event special.

NXT champion Bobby Roode confronted No. 1 contender Hideo Itami in one last attempt to build some momentum for himself at the expense of his challenger. Was he successful or did Itami continue to one-up The Glorious One en route to the biggest match of his NXT career?

Kassius Ohno sought to knock the arrogance out of Andrade "Cien" Almas as the two squared off in singles competition, and Drew McIntyre rounded out the rest of a card that shed some light on Saturday's spectacular.

Relive Wednesday's broadcast with this look back at the broadcast, complete with grades and analysis of all of the action.