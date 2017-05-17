Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball 'Heavy Favorite' at No. 2, De'Aaron Fox in the Mix

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

UCLA guard Lonzo Ball is reportedly the heavy favorite to go No. 2 overall in the 2017 NBA draft to the Los Angeles Lakers, but another dynamic guard is also in the mix.

According to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, the Lakers are also considering Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox and are hoping for a head-to-head workout between the two guards.

Ball's father, LaVar Ball, hasn't been shy about his desire to see his son drafted by the Lakers.

After L.A. secured the No. 2 overall pick in the lottery Tuesday, the elder Ball told Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation that Lonzo will only work out for the Lakers: "That's all we working out for is the Lakers. Just the Lakers. There's nobody else that we need to work out for."

Givony wondered if Ball and his camp would be willing to agree to a head-to-head workout with Fox considering what happened in the NCAA tournament.

In the Wildcats' 86-75 win over the Bruins, Fox dropped 39 points on 13-of-20 shooting, while Ball scored just 10 points.

With Washington guard Markelle Fultz viewed as the top prospect and the likely selection at No. 1 overall to the Boston Celtics, the Lakers should have their pick between Ball and Fox.