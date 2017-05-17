    Will Sutton Agrees to Contract with Vikings After 3 Seasons with Bears

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 13: Will Sutton #93 of the Chicago Bears walks off the field after a game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on September 13, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Packers defeated the Bears 31-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    The Minnesota Vikings reached an agreement Wednesday with defensive tackle Will Sutton, a 2014 third-round pick who spent the first three years of his NFL career with the NFC North rival Chicago Bears.

    Minnesota announced the free-agent signing on its official website. Terms of the contract weren't immediately released.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

