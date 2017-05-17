Will Sutton Agrees to Contract with Vikings After 3 Seasons with Bears

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings reached an agreement Wednesday with defensive tackle Will Sutton, a 2014 third-round pick who spent the first three years of his NFL career with the NFC North rival Chicago Bears.

Minnesota announced the free-agent signing on its official website. Terms of the contract weren't immediately released.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.