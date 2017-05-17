Magic Johnson Doesn't Commit to Lakers Drafting Lonzo Ball in TMZ Exclusive

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

After watching the Los Angeles Lakers lock up the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft during Tuesday's draft lottery, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson didn't offer any clues as to who the team plans on selecting.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Johnson didn't commit to any one prospect, including UCLA guard Lonzo Ball: "I don't know who we're gonna take right now. ... We're excited though. You know we're excited."

Ball has long been linked to the Lakers due to his L.A. ties and comments made by his father, LaVar Ball.

According to Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation, the elder Ball said his son is only going to work out for the Lakers during the predraft process: "That's all we working out for is the Lakers. Just the Lakers. There's nobody else that we need to workout for."

LaVar also predicted the Lakers will return to the playoffs if they pick his son: "The Lakers make the playoffs as soon as my boy gets there."

The Lakers haven't reached the playoffs since the 2012-13 season, and they have won 27 or fewer games in each of the past four campaigns.

Securing the No. 2 overall pick was a major coup for the Lakers' rebuild since landing outside the top three would have required them to surrender the selection to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Washington guard Markelle Fultz is widely regarded as the top prospect in the class and is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Boston Celtics, which would pave the way for Los Angeles to select Ball.