Chelsea Parade 2017: Route, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream, More

Chelsea will parade the Premier League trophy in front of their supporters on May 28, the club confirmed in a statement on their official website.

Antonio Conte's side clinched the prize with a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Friday, and the team will show off the silverware to their supporters a day after their FA Cup final against Arsenal.

"The procession will depart Stamford Bridge (west entrance) before travelling east along Fulham Road, turning right on to Hortensia Road, then right on to King's Road and o nto New King's Road," the bulletin detailed. "There will be a short stop at Eel Brook Common, where the procession will end. The buses will then leave the parade route via Parsons Green."

Chelsea confirmed the parade will begin at midday and will last for around one hour. The club also provided a map of the route, which can be viewed here.

Chelsea TV is set to show the celebrations, while Sky Sports News HQ will also broadcast pictures from the day.

