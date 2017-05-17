NRL Round 11 Betting Preview: Game Odds, Trends, Analysis for Week Ahead

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The momentum is building for a Cronulla Sharks premiership defense off the back of a run that has included six wins in their past seven matches. They will hope to continue that rich vein of form when they host an under-manned North Queensland Cowboys side on Thursday night.



The Sharks, who are $1.52 AUD to win this match, according to AustralianGambling.com.au, have moved into second on the NRL ladder, just a game behind Melbourne Storm, the team they beat in last year's Grand Final.



A win here would put substantial heat on the Storm, who must travel to Perth in an away game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday. The Storm are $1.38 favourites to win that match, with Souths the $3.10 outsiders, but matches in strange places can often produce strange results.



Back to the task ahead of the Sharks, and the Cowboys ($2.56) will hardly be pushovers after showing last week that they are far from a one-man side, hammering the Bulldogs 30-14 despite being without playmaker Johnathan Thurston.



The Sharks can expect a difficult night, but it is a match they should walk away from with the points.





The St George Illawarra Dragons were top of the ladder three weeks ago but have now slumped to fifth off the back of three consecutive losses to the top three sides. Theoretically the task gets easier when they play the New Zealand Warriors, against whom they've won 12 of their last 13 matches.



But their recent slump, plus the fact this match will be played in Waikato, has the Warriors as $1.48 favourites, with the Dragons at $2.68. Those odds on the Dragons are tempting.



The other Friday night match pits the in-form Brisbane Broncos against the battling Wests Tigers. The Broncos are $1.18 to make it six wins on the trot, while the Tigers at $5 are the longest price of any team this round.



Saturday sees the Gold Coast Titans, who are on a three-match winning streak, take on the Manly Sea Eagles. The Titans knocked off the Storm last week and are $1.60 to win this match with the Sea Eagles at $2.38.



The Canberra Raiders have been a punter's worst nightmare this year, but they are favourites again at $1.53 when they travel to ANZ Stadium to play the Parramatta Eels ($2.55). Most wouldn't back the Raiders with someone else's money after they lost to the Newcastle Knights last week.



Speaking of the Knights, they are $3.60 outsiders to register back-to-back wins when they host the Penrith Panthers ($1.30) on Sunday.



Sunday also sees the third-placed Sydney Roosters as $1.46 favourites against the Canterbury Bulldogs ($2.75) as well as the match between the Rabbitohs and the Storm in Perth.