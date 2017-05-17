Karim Benzema Compares Kylian Mbappe to Neymar After Breakthrough Monaco Season

YANN COATSALIOU/Getty Images

Karim Benzema has likened AS Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe to Barcelona's Neymar after his phenomenal breakthrough season.

The Real Madrid striker told L'Equipe (h/t Ligue1.com): "What Mbappe does now in Ligue 1 and even more so in the Champions League in Monaco's great run is exceptional. The last player who seemed as good and precocious at this level? Neymar."

Mbappe only turned 18 in December, but he has racked up an incredible 25 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

His numbers have compared well even with Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint-Germain this year, per football writer Robin Bairner:

Thanks in part to his efforts, Monaco have effectively wrapped up Ligue 1's title.

Benzema added the challenge for his compatriot now was to maintain that form for years to come: "He's a phenomenon for his age but needs to establish himself long term. At the start, the superlatives come very quickly."

Like Mbappe, Neymar burst onto the scene at a young age, although the Brazilian was perhaps under a slightly smaller spotlight prior to his arrival at Barcelona, whereas Mbappe has been thrust directly into the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe possesses pace and talent in abundance, and he has a thrilling future ahead of him—one that could well lead to more comparisons to Neymar going forward.

It's still early days in his career, though, and he still needs to continue his development in the meantime so he can enjoy long-term success.