Tom Brady Suffered Concussion During 2016-17 Season, Says Wife Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Suffered Concussion During 2016-17 Season, Says Wife Gisele BundchenMay 17, 2017
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, said Wednesday that her husband suffered a concussion last season.
Gisele revealed the news in an interview with Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning:
CBS This Morning @CBSThisMorning
#NEW: @giseleofficial told @CharlieRose on @CBSThisMorning that Tom Brady had a concussion last year. "He does have concussions." https://t.co/K4B8ixDN9X5/17/2017, 12:55:17 PM
MarkMaske @MarkMaske
Patriots have no immediate comment on Gisele Bundchen's concussion-related comments on CBS about her husband Tom Brady.5/17/2017, 2:06:03 PM
Brady didn't miss any games due to injury last season.
According to David P. Woods of The Score, the Patriots have not listed Brady on the injury report with a concussion over the past four seasons.
ESPN's Bomani Jones offered some perspective with regard to Gisele labeling whatever Brady was dealing with as a concussion:
El Flaco @bomani_jones
to be fair in this brady thing: just because gisele says it was a "concussion" doesn't mean it was one. ppl can use the term loosely.5/17/2017, 1:26:07 PM
The 12-time Pro Bowler sat out the first four games of 2016 due to a suspension stemming from Deflategate before going on to post an 11-1 regular-season record and lead the Pats to a win over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.
Despite the concussion, Gisele told Rose that Brady's transition to a plant-based diet has made him feel better physically, per CBS News:
CBS News @CBSNews
“The thing is he said he’s been feeling so much better,” Gisele Bündchen says on husband Tom Brady starting a plant-based diet https://t.co/dFBkULKleD5/17/2017, 12:48:59 PM
The 39-year-old veteran showed no signs of slowing down last season, throwing for 3,554 yards, 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions during the regular season.
Brady has not missed a game due to injury since 2008, when he was forced to sit out 15 contests after tearing his ACL and MCL in the season opener.