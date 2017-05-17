Redskins DC Greg Manusky Says His Defense Will 'Beat the Crap' out of People

Uncredited/Associated Press

New Washington Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Manusky said the team's defense will "beat the crap out of a lot of people" in order to improve after ranking 28th in yards allowed during the 2016 season.

On Tuesday, Liz Clarke of the Washington Post passed along comments from the former Redskins linebacker and current coach about trying to make every opponent feel "uncomfortable."

"We might not win a game," he said, "but we'll sure beat the crap out of a lot of people!"

Manusky spent last season as the team's outside linebackers coach before getting promoted in January after Joe Barry was fired. Manusky previously served as a defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers, San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts.

The fiery 50-year-old Colgate product previously explained his plan to get the most out of his players during an ESPN 980 radio interview after getting the job, according to the team's official website.

"There is a lot of Spark and a lot of Red Bull prior to going into those meetings. You have to have energy when you go in there," Manusky said. "You have to get these guys to play with some fire and some passion. This is a great part of their lives, and don't let it waste by an 8-7-1 season. Personnel wise I don't care who is in the room I'm going to get them fired up and I'm going to get them to play at their best ability they can on each and every snap."

Washington has made a concerted effort throughout the offseason to give him more talent to work with on that side of the ball, too.

It made several notable signings in free agency, including defensive tackles Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain, safety D.J. Swearinger and linebacker Zach Brown. The team then used its first three draft picks on defense: defensive end Jonathan Allen and linebacker Ryan Anderson from Alabama and UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau.

Those additions put a lot of pressure on Manusky to produce a major turnaround in 2017.