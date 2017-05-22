The Defining Moments of Real Madrid's La Liga Title Success

0 of 7

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

A five-year wait is over, and Real Madrid are finally kings of Spain once again; a 2-0 win at Malaga has ensured La Liga is theirs, and Los Blancos have lifted the trophy for the first time since 2012.

With Barcelona pushing Real all the way—the Blaugrana were top of the table only a week ago before Zinedine Zidane's team played their game in hand—the title race went to the wire; while the final telling 90 minutes came at La Rosaleda, there have been many key results and instances throughout the 2016/17 season that led Madrid to this point.

We've identified the most defining moments of the league season for Los Blancos, moments in time that captured the essence of how, and why, Real have become champions of Spain once again.