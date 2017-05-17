Italian Open 2017: Wednesday Rome Masters Tennis Results and Updated Schedule

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal is through to Round 3 of the Italian Open after his opponent, Nicolas Almagro, retired early on in their match on Wednesday.

The fourth seed surged into a 3-0 lead early in the match before his compatriot suffered what looked to be a nasty knee injury. Almagro immediately retired, giving Nadal a safe passage into the last 16, where he will play either Jack Sock or Jiri Vesely.

Also through in the men’s draw is Kei Nishikori, who was a winner in straight sets against David Ferrer. In the women’s bracket, second seed Karolina Pliskova coasted past Lauren Davis into the third round.

Stanislas Wawrinka, Milos Raonic and Angelique Kerber will all take to the court in Rome later in the day. Here are the results so far from Italy and a recap of the day's action.

Wednesday Recap

Based on his outstanding recent form on clay, those with a ticket for Wednesday's play at the Rome Masters would have been excited to see Nadal in action. However, his match was over quickly after the injury to Almagro.

As noted by Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, it was pretty clear early on that Almagro was not going to be able to continue:

Per Tennis TV, Nadal was on hand to help his compatriot off the court:

It meant Nadal essentially had an afternoon off, although that was far from the case for a string of other top players early in the day, as they sought to keep their tournament chances alive in some punishing heat in Rome.

Nishikori was one, although he made relatively light work of Ferrer, who is regarded as a specialist on this surface. The Japanese edged a tight opener 7-5 before taking over in the second set, winning it 6-2.

"I felt pretty good," said Nishikori, who withdrew from last week’s Madrid Open with a wrist problem, per the ATP website. "It was a little bit different condition-wise from last week and here, so I had to make some adjustments. In the match there were many ups and downs, especially in the first set, but I think overall I played a pretty good match."

Pliskova, meanwhile, turned in one of the standout showings of the day, dropping just two games against Davies.

As we can see courtesy of the WTA Twitter feed, she was in imperious form:

Joining her in the third round is sixth seed Simona Halep, as the Romanian overcame Laura Siegemund in a competitive match. It was a similar story for eighth seed Elina Svitolina, who had to dig deep to eventually shake off Alize Cornet.