Former WWE Star Al Snow Issues Statement About Arrest

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

After getting arrested Monday night in Winchester, Kentucky, former WWE Superstar Al Snow explained the situation on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Snow said Wednesday that a typo was to blame for his arrest: "To clear up my arrest, I had a ticket from two years ago, broken light and expired insurance ID card. Took care of it, but thanks to a typo ... there was a bench warrant for me I was completely unaware of. My car was having trouble, three police approached and asked for ID, and I was taken ... in and paid a $234 fine and was released. A typo resulted in my arrest, and now I've spent time in the big house lol. Be careful."

According to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com, Snow was charged with failure to appear.

The 53-year-old Snow enjoyed stints in WWE from 1995 through 1997 and again from 1998 through 2008.

He also competed in ECW and was best known for his sidekick—a mannequin head named Head.

During his time in WWE, Snow was a six-time Hardcore champion, one-time European champion and one-time Tag Team champion.

He most recently worked for Impact Wrestling as a manager, in-ring competitor and agent.