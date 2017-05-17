Mauricio Pochettino Confirms He Will Remain with Spurs Amid Inter Milan Rumours

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed he will remain at the club next season amid speculation linking him with the vacant position at Inter Milan.

Per BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez and Matt Davis, he said: "There is no buy-out clause in my contract, I will stay here next season. There are many rumours, but I am committed with the club, no reason to leave the club. I will be here for pre-season."

Sky in Italy (h/t Sky Sports) reported the Serie A club were targeting the Argentinian after sacking Stefano Pioli earlier in May.

Football journalist Rafael Hernandez doubted the manager would have given Inter any real consideration at this moment in time:

Pochettino has done a tremendous job with the Lilywhites since taking over in 2014.

The 45-year-old guided Spurs to fifth in his first season as well as the League Cup final, while last year his side were the only team to provide Leicester City with a sustained title challenge, although a disappointing end saw them slip to third place behind rivals Arsenal.

Spurs have once again been the only side to contest the league with winners Chelsea and are guaranteed to finish second this year—their highest spot in the Premier League era—meaning they will finish above the Gunners for the first time since 1995.

Spurs blogger Ricky Sacks summarised the transformation of the club:

Under Pochettino, Tottenham have not only become an extremely hard-working team filled with young talent, they've also played some sensational football at times and cast off a historic reputation for falling at the final hurdle.

As Sky Sports News HQ demonstrated, Spurs were resolute in their final season at White Hart Lane:

While Inter are a sleeping giant with enormous potential, Tottenham are undoubtedly the more attractive proposition at this moment in time as they compete in the UEFA Champions League and for the Premier League title.

Pochettino would have been an outstanding candidate to transform Inter's fortunes as he did with Spurs, but he was perhaps too ambitious a managerial target considering the Italian club are battling in mid-table in Serie A and struggling to earn UEFA Europa League football.