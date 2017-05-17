Derek Carr Reportedly Frustrated with Contract Negotiations with Raiders

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

As Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr prepares to enter the final year of his rookie contract, he has reportedly grown frustrated over a lack of progress toward a new deal.

According to NFL.com's Michael Silver, Carr wants to get a contract done before training camp, but there has been no "significant communication" between his agent and the Raiders in recent weeks.

Per Silver, previous discussions between Carr and the Raiders involved figures greater than the nearly $25 million per season Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck earns.

Carr will have a base salary of just under $1 million during the 2017 campaign.

The 26-year-old has been named to the Pro Bowl the past two seasons. In 2016, he threw for 3,937 yards, 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions to go with a 63.8 completion percentage.

Oakland went 12-3 with Carr as the starter, but he broke his fibula in the second-to-last game of the campaign.

Carr missed the Raiders' playoff loss to the Houston Texans, but he has been cleared and is in line to start Week 1.