Derek Carr Reportedly Frustrated with Contract Negotiations with Raiders

As Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr prepares to enter the final year of his rookie contract, he has reportedly grown frustrated over a lack of progress toward a new deal.

According to NFL.com's Michael Silver, Carr wants to get a contract done before training camp, but there has been no "significant communication" between his agent and the Raiders in recent weeks.

