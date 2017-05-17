Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Release Date, FC Barcelona Special Edition Announced

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 will be released in Europe on Thursday, September 14, two days after coming out in the United States, and will include a digital FC Barcelona Special Edition of the game.

IGN's Evan Campbell relayed as much, while PlayStation EU provided a teaser trailer for the release:

Per Campbell, the FC Barcelona Special Edition of PES 2018 will include 1,000 myClub coins and five myClub player agents.

The game will be released on PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

According to developers Konami (h/t Campbell), this year's edition "will see more new additions to the franchise than there's been in a decade."

Improvements will include enhanced graphics with lighting and animation having been particularly focused on, a new user interface with a "broadcast feel" and a revamp of the controls to allow for more fluid play.

The game's official Twitter feed ran through some of the major improvements to the game and showed off the new visuals:

Players will also have more options when gaming online, being able to take part in full 11-a-side matches along with smaller, two-on-two or three-on-three co-op games, while PES League will be "fully integrated into the main game."