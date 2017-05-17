WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from May 16May 17, 2017
WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from May 16
With Backlash just days away, SmackDown Live presented a broadcast that put the final touches on the build to the exclusive pay-per-view event and attempted to present Jinder Mahal as a credible threat to Randy Orton and the WWE Championship.
It failed.
The Maharaja was one of the night's biggest losers, thanks to booking that only enhanced the issues that surround his sudden and somewhat inexplicable rise to main event stardom.
The perennial enhancement star was not the only Superstar to suffer from booking that hampered his legitimacy, as Sami Zayn found himself hurt by his use just days before a showdown with Baron Corbin on WWE Network.
Faring better were No. 1 contenders Breezango, whose "Fashion Files" once again inspired laughs and whose victory earned them credibility as they prepare for battle with The Usos Sunday night. Joining Prince Pretty and his ballroom dancing bro was Carmella, whose second pinfall victory over Naomi has her positioned to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
In preparation of Sunday's brand-exclusive event, relive Tuesday's broadcast and find out why those aforementioned Superstars earned the designation they did.
Winners: Breezango
Another week of "Fashion Files," another week of "winner" status for Breezango.
The dynamic duo is so immensely different than everything else on the show that Tyler Breeze and Fandango are almost exclusively responsible for injecting fun and humor into a broadcast overly serious with Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles at the top of the card.
Their pre-taped segments are a throwback to the days of the Attitude Era, where acts were allowed to get over outside the squared circle through vignettes that allowed the performers to showcase their personalities and senses of humor.
On that front, the No. 1 contenders to the SmackDown Tag Team Championships have more than lived up to the push they find themselves on the receiving end of.
Between the ropes, the tandem has proved impressive as well.
Tuesday night, they picked up a hard-fought victory over Primo and Epico. From there, they showed just enough seriousness while being warned by The Usos after their victory to suggest behind the comedic front that they are two determined Superstars ready to ascend the ranks and dethrone Jimmy and Jey Sunday night at Backlash.
In the midst of their most substantial push since Fandango's run in 2013 with Chris Jericho, the duo has made the most of their opportunity and should have, at the very least, a shot at dethroning the twins and maintaining the momentum they are building for themselves.
Loser: Jinder Mahal
There is nothing about Jinder Mahal and the way he was booked Tuesday night during SmackDown Live that suggests to this writer or the WWE Universe that The Maharaja has a chance in hell of dethroning Randy Orton for the WWE Championship Sunday night at Backlash.
Yes, he defeated AJ Styles in the night's opening contest and, yes, he left Orton lying to close out the show. But so much overbooking and interference were necessary to get to that point that it was obvious WWE Creative was using smoke and mirrors in a desperate attempt to get fans to believe Mahal is an honest-to-goodness threat to the top stars on the SmackDown Live roster.
A complete lack of character and the stigma from his status as a jobber up until two months ago has severely hurt his ability to develop into the marquee star WWE is trying to push him as.
Of course, a strong performance could prove that notion wrong Sunday night but as it stands, the manner in which Mahal was booked Tuesday only magnifies the desperation on WWE Creative's part to present Mahal as a credible main event star.
Winner: Carmella
Commentators John Bradshaw Layfield and Tom Phillips can refer to Natalya as the leader of The Welcoming Committee all they want, but it is abundantly clear that Carmella is the star of the faction and the woman most likely to emerge from the group and defeat Naomi for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Tuesday night, the former NXT star scored a big win over the champion, capitalizing on a distraction ringside to catch her with a rollup.
Carmella has long been one of the more underutilized and mismanaged Superstars on the SmackDown roster. She is charismatic and unafraid of taking risks with her performance. She is not afraid to look stupid or poke fun at herself if the situation calls for it. More importantly, she can be the unlikable villain or the fun-loving babyface. She is adaptable at a time when the landscape of WWE deems it necessary.
A performer who has embraced her role as a heel, Carmella should make for entertaining television during her chase after a title she has not had many opportunities to compete for, while she is surrounded by performers who will consistently demand improvement, growth and evolution between the ropes.
Loser: Sami Zayn
Even when WWE Creative is attempting to book Sami Zayn as an inspirational good guy who never quits and always gets back up, he still comes across as a nerd.
Case in point: Tuesday's SmackDown Live broadcast.
Interviewed by the underrated Dasha Fuentes, Zayn went on a long, animated rant about never giving up and never staying down...then was beat down and left lying by Baron Corbin.
The Underdog from the Underground is never allowed to garner any kind of momentum for himself. He runs his mouth with words of wisdom and inspiration but ends up beaten down, embarrassed and humbled by his opponent.
At this point, Zayn cannot even be booked strong enough to survive a backstage promo without getting his ass handed to him, let alone emerge victorious from an actual match with The Lone Wolf Sunday at Backlash.
While many thought SmackDown would be the land of opportunity Zayn sought for so long, it appears as though the same issues that accompanied him on Raw will doom him on Tuesday nights. At least for the time being.