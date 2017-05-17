WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from May 16

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With Backlash just days away, SmackDown Live presented a broadcast that put the final touches on the build to the exclusive pay-per-view event and attempted to present Jinder Mahal as a credible threat to Randy Orton and the WWE Championship.

It failed.

The Maharaja was one of the night's biggest losers, thanks to booking that only enhanced the issues that surround his sudden and somewhat inexplicable rise to main event stardom.

The perennial enhancement star was not the only Superstar to suffer from booking that hampered his legitimacy, as Sami Zayn found himself hurt by his use just days before a showdown with Baron Corbin on WWE Network.

Faring better were No. 1 contenders Breezango, whose "Fashion Files" once again inspired laughs and whose victory earned them credibility as they prepare for battle with The Usos Sunday night. Joining Prince Pretty and his ballroom dancing bro was Carmella, whose second pinfall victory over Naomi has her positioned to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In preparation of Sunday's brand-exclusive event, relive Tuesday's broadcast and find out why those aforementioned Superstars earned the designation they did.