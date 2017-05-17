FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Neymar, Dirk Kuyt Cards Among TOTW 35 in-Form Selection

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Neymar, Dirk Kuyt Cards Among TOTW 35 in-Form SelectionMay 17, 2017
Dirk Kuyt has received a purple Hero Card in FIFA 17 Ultimate Team's latest batch of upgrades on Wednesday, while Neymar also stars in Team of the Week 35 after receiving an overall rating of 97.
Kuyt scored a hat-trick as Feyenoord beat 3-1 Heracles to win their first Eredivisie title since 1999, while Neymar did the same in Barcelona's 4-1 win over Las Palmas.
Here's a closer look at Kuyt's card:
B/R Football @brfootball
Hero on Sunday 🏆 Hero in #FUT 🎮 Dirk Kuyt 👏 https://t.co/TU0qYOKAPx5/17/2017, 2:01:53 PM
The Dutchman wasn't the only player to make a title-winning contribution at the weekend, as forgotten man Michy Batshuayi made the difference for Chelsea in Friday's 1-0 over West Bromwich Albion.
Philippe Coutinho's brace and assist in Liverpool's 4-0 win at West Ham United sees him feature, with the Brazilian moving from the left wing into a central-midfield role.
EA Sports confirmed the lineup on Wednesday:
EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA
New #TOTW is 🔥🔥🔥! Cc: @mbatshuayi https://t.co/6V2G69hTDu5/17/2017, 2:00:05 PM
Here's the TOTW 35 lineup in greater detail:
|FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 35
|Starting XI
|OVR
|N
|Position
|New
|League
|Club
|Nationality
|German Lux
|77
|81
|GK
|La Liga
|Deportivo
|Argentina
|Phil Jagielka
|82
|84
|CB
|Premier League
|Everton
|England
|Nacho
|78
|80>83
|CB
|LB
|La Liga
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|Jannik Vestergaard
|79
|82
|CB
|Bundesliga
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|Denmark
|Arjen Robben
|87
|88>89>90>91
|RM
|Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich
|Netherlands
|Philippe Coutinho
|85
|86>87>88>89
|LW
|CM
|Premier League
|Liverpool
|Brazil
|Dirk Kuyt
|76
|81
|CAM
|Eredivisie
|Feyenoord
|Netherlands
|Neymar
|92
|93>94>95>96>97
|LW
|La Liga
|Barcelona
|Brazil
|Jonas
|83
|84>86>87>88>89
|ST
|Primeira Liga
|Benfica
|Brazil
|Falcao
|81
|82>84>86>87
|ST
|Ligue 1
|AS Monaco
|Colombia
|Jose Callejon
|81
|82>84
|RW
|Serie A
|Napoli
|Spain
|Bench
|Eiji Kawashima
|69
|72
|GK
|Ligue 1
|Metz
|Japan
|Kyle Naughton
|75
|81
|RB
|Premier League
|Swansea City
|England
|Miralem Sulejmani
|76
|81
|LM
|Swiss Super League
|Young Boys
|Serbia
|Lucas
|82
|84
|RW
|Ligue 1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Brazil
|Artem Dzyuba
|79
|82>84
|ST
|Russian Premier League
|Zenit St. Petersburg
|Russia
|Vagner Love
|78
|82
|ST
|Turkish Super Liga
|Aytemiz Alanyaspor
|Brazil
|Andrej Kramaric
|77
|81
|ST
|LW
|Bundesliga
|Hoffenheim
|Croatia
|Reserves
|Michy Batshuayi
|81
|84
|ST
|Premier League
|Chelsea
|Belgium
|Justin Meram
|70
|74
|LM
|MLS
|Columbus Crew
|Iraq
|Jamie McGrath
|57
|64
|LM
|League of Ireland Premier Division
|Dundalk
|Republic of Ireland
|Reinhold Yabo
|70
|74
|CM
|CAM
|2. Bundesliga
|Arminia Bielefeld
|Germany
|Mark Cullen
|61
|64
|ST
|League Two
|Blackpool
|England
|EA Sports
Dirk Kuyt, Feyenoord
Feyenoord needed to beat Heracles on Sunday to guarantee the Eredivisie title, and Kuyt got them off to the perfect start as he found the net inside a minute, per Yahoo Sport UK:
Yahoo Sport UK @YahooSportUK
Scenes! Feyenoord need to win to clinch the #Eredivisie title. It took just 4️⃣ 0️⃣ seconds for Dirk Kuyt to open the scoring... ⚽️ #FEYHER https://t.co/XoEXCWpU2T5/14/2017, 1:32:41 PM
The Dutchman bagged a second 12 minutes later and completed his hat-trick with a late penalty before Peter van Ooijen netted an even later consolation.
His efforts also saw him surpass a significant milestone:
B/R Football @brfootball
Dirk Kuyt scores a hat-trick to win the Eredivisie for Feyenoord, scoring his 100th league goal for the club. What dreams are made of. https://t.co/wvgzHTlhlr5/14/2017, 2:24:31 PM
The 36-year-old's severe lack of pace—his hero card has a base stat of just 68—will limit his usefulness to players, but all of his other base stats have received healthy boosts.
Most notably, his shooting has risen to 84 from 77, while his physical stats have gone from 77 to 81.
Neymar, Barcelona
Neymar opened the scoring against Las Palmas with a tap-in after Luis Suarez unselfishly squared for him, and the Brazilian returned the favour with a sublime through ball that Suarez dinked over the goalkeeper.
After Pedro Bigas pulled one back for Las Palmas in the second half, Neymar responded with a glancing header at the far post, and he had his third when he slid Jordi Alba's ball past Javi Varas.
Squawka Football shared the numbers behind his excellent outing:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Neymar's game by numbers vs. Las Palmas: 100% take-ons 4 crosses 3 shots 3 goals 2 chances created 1 assist 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/CLxJjW5st15/14/2017, 8:05:38 PM
Football journalist Graham Hunter believes Neymar has stepped up his game of late following Mundo Deportivo's report of a training-ground disagreement with assistant manager Juan Carlos Unzue (h/t Marca):
Graham Hunter @BumperGraham
The word Unzue had in #Neymar's ear may not have been liked, but it's had its effect last couple games5/14/2017, 7:28:25 PM
Neymar's dribbling was already at a maximum 99 in his 96-rated in-form card for TOTW 28, but his latest iteration sees his pace, shooting and passing stats rise by one apiece to an incredible 96, 93 and 92 respectively.
Meanwhile, his physical stat is also now a more palatable 77, up from 74.
Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea
Batshuayi has been restricted to a role on the bench at Stamford Bridge this season, but it was his heroics that won Chelsea the title on Friday when they took on West Bromwich Albion.
The Blues looked frustrated in stalemate against the Baggies until substitute Batshuayi swept in a late winner. The Belgian promptly tweeted his hopes for an in-form card and received a positive response from EA Sports:
EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA
@mbatshuayi Don't worry, we were watching.👊5/12/2017, 10:12:13 PM
The striker did his chances no harm in Monday's match with Watford either, as he made his first Premier League start for Chelsea and netted again to help them beat the Hornets 4-3.
As noted by Bleacher Report UK's Garry Hayes, the forward scored against Watford back in the second match of the season, too:
Garry Hayes @garryhayes
Michy Batshauyi has scored 66 per cent of his Premier League goals against Watford #CFC5/15/2017, 8:16:42 PM
Batshuayi's first—and perhaps only—in-form boost this season gives him several significant upgrades with his base pace, dribbling and shooting stats now 85, 84 and 83.
His 62 passing stat will still limit his involvement in team moves and restrict his ability to link up with his team-mates, but he has the speed and finishing ability to beat defenders and cause opponents problems in behind.