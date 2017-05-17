FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Neymar, Dirk Kuyt Cards Among TOTW 35 in-Form Selection

VI-Images/Getty Images

Dirk Kuyt has received a purple Hero Card in FIFA 17 Ultimate Team's latest batch of upgrades on Wednesday, while Neymar also stars in Team of the Week 35 after receiving an overall rating of 97.

Kuyt scored a hat-trick as Feyenoord beat 3-1 Heracles to win their first Eredivisie title since 1999, while Neymar did the same in Barcelona's 4-1 win over Las Palmas.

Here's a closer look at Kuyt's card:

The Dutchman wasn't the only player to make a title-winning contribution at the weekend, as forgotten man Michy Batshuayi made the difference for Chelsea in Friday's 1-0 over West Bromwich Albion.

Philippe Coutinho's brace and assist in Liverpool's 4-0 win at West Ham United sees him feature, with the Brazilian moving from the left wing into a central-midfield role.

EA Sports confirmed the lineup on Wednesday:

Here's the TOTW 35 lineup in greater detail:

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 35 Starting XI OVR N Position New League Club Nationality German Lux 77 81 GK La Liga Deportivo Argentina Phil Jagielka 82 84 CB Premier League Everton England Nacho 78 80>83 CB LB La Liga Real Madrid Spain Jannik Vestergaard 79 82 CB Bundesliga Borussia Monchengladbach Denmark Arjen Robben 87 88>89>90>91 RM Bundesliga Bayern Munich Netherlands Philippe Coutinho 85 86>87>88>89 LW CM Premier League Liverpool Brazil Dirk Kuyt 76 81 CAM Eredivisie Feyenoord Netherlands Neymar 92 93>94>95>96>97 LW La Liga Barcelona Brazil Jonas 83 84>86>87>88>89 ST Primeira Liga Benfica Brazil Falcao 81 82>84>86>87 ST Ligue 1 AS Monaco Colombia Jose Callejon 81 82>84 RW Serie A Napoli Spain Bench Eiji Kawashima 69 72 GK Ligue 1 Metz Japan Kyle Naughton 75 81 RB Premier League Swansea City England Miralem Sulejmani 76 81 LM Swiss Super League Young Boys Serbia Lucas 82 84 RW Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain Brazil Artem Dzyuba 79 82>84 ST Russian Premier League Zenit St. Petersburg Russia Vagner Love 78 82 ST Turkish Super Liga Aytemiz Alanyaspor Brazil Andrej Kramaric 77 81 ST LW Bundesliga Hoffenheim Croatia Reserves Michy Batshuayi 81 84 ST Premier League Chelsea Belgium Justin Meram 70 74 LM MLS Columbus Crew Iraq Jamie McGrath 57 64 LM League of Ireland Premier Division Dundalk Republic of Ireland Reinhold Yabo 70 74 CM CAM 2. Bundesliga Arminia Bielefeld Germany Mark Cullen 61 64 ST League Two Blackpool England EA Sports

Dirk Kuyt, Feyenoord

Feyenoord needed to beat Heracles on Sunday to guarantee the Eredivisie title, and Kuyt got them off to the perfect start as he found the net inside a minute, per Yahoo Sport UK:

The Dutchman bagged a second 12 minutes later and completed his hat-trick with a late penalty before Peter van Ooijen netted an even later consolation.

His efforts also saw him surpass a significant milestone:

The 36-year-old's severe lack of pace—his hero card has a base stat of just 68—will limit his usefulness to players, but all of his other base stats have received healthy boosts.

Most notably, his shooting has risen to 84 from 77, while his physical stats have gone from 77 to 81.

Neymar, Barcelona

Neymar opened the scoring against Las Palmas with a tap-in after Luis Suarez unselfishly squared for him, and the Brazilian returned the favour with a sublime through ball that Suarez dinked over the goalkeeper.

After Pedro Bigas pulled one back for Las Palmas in the second half, Neymar responded with a glancing header at the far post, and he had his third when he slid Jordi Alba's ball past Javi Varas.

Squawka Football shared the numbers behind his excellent outing:

Football journalist Graham Hunter believes Neymar has stepped up his game of late following Mundo Deportivo's report of a training-ground disagreement with assistant manager Juan Carlos Unzue (h/t Marca):

Neymar's dribbling was already at a maximum 99 in his 96-rated in-form card for TOTW 28, but his latest iteration sees his pace, shooting and passing stats rise by one apiece to an incredible 96, 93 and 92 respectively.

Meanwhile, his physical stat is also now a more palatable 77, up from 74.

Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea

Batshuayi has been restricted to a role on the bench at Stamford Bridge this season, but it was his heroics that won Chelsea the title on Friday when they took on West Bromwich Albion.

The Blues looked frustrated in stalemate against the Baggies until substitute Batshuayi swept in a late winner. The Belgian promptly tweeted his hopes for an in-form card and received a positive response from EA Sports:

The striker did his chances no harm in Monday's match with Watford either, as he made his first Premier League start for Chelsea and netted again to help them beat the Hornets 4-3.

As noted by Bleacher Report UK's Garry Hayes, the forward scored against Watford back in the second match of the season, too:

Batshuayi's first—and perhaps only—in-form boost this season gives him several significant upgrades with his base pace, dribbling and shooting stats now 85, 84 and 83.

His 62 passing stat will still limit his involvement in team moves and restrict his ability to link up with his team-mates, but he has the speed and finishing ability to beat defenders and cause opponents problems in behind.