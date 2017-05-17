Liverpool Transfer News: Mamadou Sakho Talks Wanted over Permanent Palace Move

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Steve Parish, the Crystal Palace chairman, has confirmed the club are keen to begin negotiations with Liverpool over the possible permanent signing of Mamadou Sakho.

The France international defender joined the Eagles on loan in January having been marginalised by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, and he's impressed during his stint at Selhurst Park. Parish told Holmesdale Radio (h/t ESPN FC) Palace want to make the temporary switch a long-term one.

"The money needs to work for us and for Liverpool," he said. "I'm sure there'll be a negotiation on that. If we can make it work, of course we'd like to, I'm not going to try and be coy or clever on that. He's a very good player, and I think he likes being with us. We like him. Let's hope we can do it."

