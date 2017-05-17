Manchester United Transfer News: James Rodriguez Not Wanted Amid Latest Rumours

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

James Rodriguez is reportedly interested in signing for Manchester United this summer from Real Madrid, but the Premier League outfit have not considered his capture in almost 18 months.

According to The Independent's Miguel Delaney, "several Old Trafford sources" revealed that the interest is "only one-way," with Rodriguez having not been "discussed in any meaningful way at boardroom level since" the winter of 2015-16.

Per Delaney, Jose Mourinho was reportedly uninterested in signing him last summer and remains unsure as to how the playmaker would fit into his plans.

The Telegraph's James Ducker reported Real are trying to move on the Colombian, though football writer Tom McDermott was pleased to hear United aren't set to pursue him:

The 25-year-old is an outstanding player who has suffered by virtue of never being a natural fit in the plans at Real Madrid, with manager Zinedine Zidane and predecessor Rafa Benitez tasked with starting Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema as frequently as possible while also keeping the team balanced defensively.

Rodriguez has played just 1,800 minutes of football this season, but nevertheless managed to notch 11 goals and 13 assists.

Indeed, he not only has an eye for goal—and a wicked shot from distance—but he's also supremely creative and possesses impeccable delivery from both central and wide positions.

Football writer Liam Canning hailed his efforts this year and believes he would be a good signing for United:

The Red Devils already boast the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata in the side, and they also have the more pressing need of a striker and defensive reinforcements.

However, Rodriguez will be among the best players likely to be on the market this summer, and he's a significant upgrade on Wayne Rooney and Jesse Lingard. As such, he may still be worth pursuing.