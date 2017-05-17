Petition for Bradley Lowery to Hand Chelsea the Premier League Trophy Goes Viral

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

A social media call for Bradley Lowery to present Chelsea with the Premier League trophy on Sunday has gone viral.

Sunderland, who the six-year-old supports, will take on the champions at Stamford Bridge in the final game of the 2016-17 season, with the Blues set to be handed the silverware after the game.

As reported by Callum Davis of the Daily Telegraph, a post from Chelsea fan Guy Burgess on Facebook suggested it’d be a fitting touch if Bradley, who has terminal cancer, was on hand to give the Blues the prize.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

"Just a thought but I think it would be amazing for Bradley to present the Premier League trophy to Chelsea against Sunderland when we play them," read the bulletin. "Let's get some weight behind this and make it happen."

At the time of writing, the post had been shared in excess of 7,000 times on the social media platform. Davis added that a "popular fan account" on Twitter relayed the idea, and it has been retweeted over 18,000 times.

Bradley turned six on Wednesday, with his beloved Black Cats wishing him well:

Per Davis, the youngster has a rare form of cancer known as neuroblastoma. A post from his family on Twitter revealed Bradley had received an invite to the game but was unfortunately "not well enough" to attend.

The six-year-old, who has developed a heartwarming friendship with Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, has struck a chord with all football supporters and was recently the mascot for England's game with Lithuania in March.