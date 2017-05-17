Breaking Down Washington Redskins' Deepest, Thinnest Roster SpotsMay 17, 2017
Breaking Down Washington Redskins' Deepest, Thinnest Roster Spots
A successful haul in free agency and an exciting class from the 2017 NFL draft mean the Washington Redskins are well-stocked at most of the key spots on the roster headed into the new season.
In particular, the Redskins can count on a bevy of options at wide receiver. Even after seeing Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson depart in free agency, Washington still boasts viable options at the position.
Things aren't so bountiful at running back, although a new workhorse was taken off the board in the draft. Yet the Burgundy and Gold still only have three credible players to vie for carries.
It's a similar story on defense, where certain spots along the front seven are fully loaded, while others are short of credible options. The latter is also an issue at a vital position group in the secondary.
Read on for a breakdown of the deepest and thinnest spots on the Redskins' roster.
Deepest: Tight End
There are enviable amounts of talent and depth at tight end, where at least three starting-calibre playmakers are sure to get snaps this season.
Obviously, the main man in the rotation is Jordan Reed, a true matchup nightmare for every defense on the schedule.
The third-round pick from 2013 is getting better every season and is already setting records at his position, per Stephen Czarda of the team's official website: "In a 31-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns in October, Reed became the fastest tight end in NFL history to 200 receptions, as he hauled in nine receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Reed earned the achievement in just 38 games after Kellen Winslow Sr. held the record by achieving the feat in 39 games."
The key to the Redskins adjusting to life without Garcon and Jackson will be to get Reed involved even more this season.
Fortunately, whenever No. 86 needs a breather, Washington can turn to veteran Vernon Davis. The 33-year-old is still a forceful blocker and has lost none of his ability for working the underneath routes.
There is no doubt Reed and Davis will be heavily involved in the offense this season. The bigger question for the Redskins is who will round out the rotation?
It's a choice between Niles Paul, a converted wide receiver with Reed-style flexibility, and Derek Carrier, another able blocker. This year's fifth-round pick Jeremy Sprinkle will also be in the mix thanks largely to his own creditable blocking skills.
CSNMid-Atlantic.com's JP Finlay thinks finances will ultimately decide who plays: "Paul is due nearly $2 million this fall and has played just eight games over the last two seasons. Carrier will cost just over $1 million on the Redskins books. Sprinkle will likely cost half of Carrier and a quarter of Paul's salary."
Whoever does play, the Redskins can count on having three versatile tight ends sure to be productive in the new season.
Thinnest: Running Back
There are three obvious players set to split carries at running back for Washington. Unfortunately, there are troubling questions about each.
Robert Kelley should feature heavily after impressing as an undrafted rookie in 2016. However, Kelley underwent minor knee surgery earlier this offseason and lacks the explosion and game-breaking speed of a big-play runner.
Kelley is also largely unproven as a primary ball-carrier, having started just nine games after head coach Jay Gruden benched Matt Jones last season. If there weren't questions about Kelley, the Redskins wouldn't have selected Samaje Perine in the fourth round of this year's draft.
The former Oklahoma back has already caught the eye of coaches since being drafted, per Nora Princiotti of the Washington Times: "Perine makes his strength and downhill running ability immediately obvious, but he can turn a corner remarkably well for someone 5'11" and 234 pounds. If he can prove himself as an asset in the passing game, Perine could challenge Rob Kelley for the top running back job in the fall."
Perine looks capable of taking the starting role, but he's still a fourth-round pick as yet unproven at the pro level. Therefore, a committee approach will suit this team best on the ground.
Given how well a backfield committee could work for Washington, it's still surprising the team didn't sign a veteran during free agency. An experienced runner with skills as a receiver would have boosted this position by taking the pressure off Kelley and Perine and giving quarterback Kirk Cousins another weapon.
Another dependable ball-carrier would have helped since third-down man Chris Thompson is still more receiver than runner.
If Kelley and Perine struggle, the Redskins will rue not adding another body at a position lacking the options present at tight end.
Deepest: Wide Receiver
Not many teams could lose a pair of 1,000-yard wide receivers and still have the options at the position the Redskins boast. Their choices were supplemented well in free agency, particularly after the addition of Terrelle Pryor.
The one-time quarterback topped 1,000 yards in his first season as a wideout in 2016. Positing triple digits in spite of the revolving door at quarterback on the Cleveland Browns a year ago speaks volumes about Pryor's skills.
Pryor should offer Washington a legitimate vertical threat, as well as a niche for getting open in the red zone. Those qualities will mean the Redskins shouldn't miss DJax too much.
Meanwhile, Garcon's intermediate threat can be replaced by Jamison Crowder, a pass-catcher seemingly set for a breakout campaign. Crowder is a useful playmaker from the slot, one who can turn short passes into long gains, as well as burn defenses deep.
Pryor and Crowder will form a tandem as effective as any in the league.
As for depth, the Redskins boosted theirs by acquiring veteran Brian Quick. The 27-year-old offers the height and speed to stretch the field.
A potential for big plays is also something Washington will count on from 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson. An Achilles injury wrecked the former TCU product's rookie season, but Doctson will now be expected to prove he merits the first-round tag.
Outside of the main quartet, Ryan Grant is still around and will be joined by Marcus Harris, a rookie free agent in 2016, along with this year's sixth-round pick, Robert Davis.
CSNMid-Atlantic.com's Rich Tandler thinks Grant could be the odd man out: "At 6'3", Davis fits in the tall receiver mode that the Redskins now prefer. If the Redskins think that he and Quick can be more productive than Grant, who caught just nine passes in 16 games last year, Grant could be the odd man out."
The Redskins have what could be called a good problem at this position, with seven different options to choose from.
Thinnest: Center
The situation at center is unsettled after Kory Lichtensteiger retired and John Sullivan joined the Los Angeles Rams in free agency. Those moves leave the Redskins with a converted guard and a rookie vying for a key spot at the heart of the offensive line.
Spencer Long is the former guard most likely to end up starting over the ball. The third-round pick from 2014 has been a solid pro, but it's tough to shake the feeling Washington could always do better at center.
Despite the questions about Long, there isn't much in the way of competition for the ex-Nebraska man. In fact, there is only sixth-round pick Chase Roullier who is a natural fit at the position.
In fairness, Roullier showed the right attributes at Wyoming to eventually develop into a starter at the pro level. Pro Football Focus analyst Mark Chichester believes Roullier could be a starter by season's end, while also noting how Gruden's "biggest fear as a coach was a lack of depth at center."
Either way, the Redskins need to find a dependable and effective anchor for their front five this season. An ongoing weakness in the middle would undermine an O-line otherwise strong at the other positions.
Deepest: Defensive End
Defensive end has gone from one of the weakest positions on the roster to one of the strongest in the space of an offseason. The turnaround owes everything to the smart moves made during free agency and the draft.
Free agency yielded Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee, while the draft netted Jonathan Allen as a steal in the first round. All three are strong candidates to play end in the Redskins' base 3-4, as well as feature inside as pass-rushers in the team's nickel sets.
Of the three, McClain is the most intriguing, since the former Dallas Cowboys starter could slot in at nose tackle. However, McClain also has the talent for splitting and playing two gaps to operate effectively as a five-technique end or as an under-tackle to create pressure.
Creating pressure is something Allen should do for fun as a rookie. He logged 22 sacks during his final two years at Alabama and can line up anywhere along the front.
Allen has wasted little time impressing his new coaches. He earned rave reviews from Gruden at the Redskins' rookie minicamp, per Winston Hylton II of USA Today's Redskins Wire: "I think he’s got great football knowledge, number one. Number two, he has great hands and his feet are good. So I think he’s got all the tools to be a great defensive lineman, without a doubt."
Allen's talent and versatility will ensure this is one of the more loaded positions on the roster.
Depth will also be strong thanks to the return of Ziggy Hood. He flashed some impressive skills at both end and nose tackle in 2016, offering the kind of versatility every rotational D-lineman in a 3-4 needs.
Thinnest: Nose Tackle
Nose tackle is either a thin or deep roster spot depending on who the team chooses to be the starter. If it's McClain, then there's decent depth in the middle.
ESPN's John Keim thinks McClain could start but questioned whether the position is set: "He's best as an end and tackle in a 3-4, but the Redskins haven't yet settled on a true nose."
If McClain doesn't get the nod, the Redskins will be turning to a host of questionable options to play 0-technique this season. Among them, veteran Phil Taylor has the most pro pedigree as a 2011 first-round pick for the Cleveland Browns.
The problem with opting for Taylor is trusting the 29-year-old to stay healthy. After all, Taylor has been on the shelf since 2014. He's also only managed to start a full season once in his career, as a rookie.
After Taylor, there is little in the way of experience at the position. Players such as Joey Mbu, Matt Ioannidis and A.J. Francis would be expected to compete.
Ioannidis spent his rookie season on the practice squad, while Francis and Mbu don't have a start between them.
The cupboard looks a little bare if the Redskins want a heavier, more traditional nose tackle than undersized McClain.
Deepest: Cornerback
Cornerback is deep in talent and numbers ahead of the new season. The talent is best summed up by starting pair Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland.
They form one of the most capable coverage tandems in the game. Breeland doesn't generate the headlines Norman can, but he is a natural ball hawk, whose also capable in run support.
He's a free agent in 2018, but Breeland is a player the Redskins should work hard to keep.
Norman's quality is obvious, even if he can spend a bit too much time scrapping and trash talking with certain wide receivers. When he's focused, Norman is a true shutdown corner, physical and intelligent with a true nose for the ball.
It's a bonus for the Redskins this position isn't all about the two starters. Depth is also strong, especially after Washington drafted Fabian Moreau in the third round.
The ex-UCLA product has been commended for his ability to play press, per Mark Bullock of the Washington Post: "Moreau is also a physical corner that isn’t afraid to put his hands on a receiver. He plays physical throughout this receiver’s release, forcing him inside further and disrupting the route even more. Moreau can be this patient and physically aggressive because of his athleticism."
The issue with Moreau is the torn pectoral muscle he suffered at his Bruins pro day. As yet there is no timeline for Moreau's return, according to Gruden, per CSNMid-Atlantic.com's JP Finlay.
Fortunately, the Redskins can still lean on Quinton Dunbar and Kendall Fuller. The pair will likely compete for the important third cornerback role.
If Dunbar gets the job, it would probably mean one of Norman and Breeland shifting inside to man the slot. Ideally, Fuller improves on an indifferent rookie year and uses his 5'11", 196-pound frame to work the inside in sub-package schemes.
Thinnest: Safety
Surprise, surprise, safety is still a dubious roster spot, despite the Redskins adding defensive backs in both free agency and the draft.
Su'a Cravens is slated to start at strong safety, but he spent his rookie year playing hybrid linebacker in a largely sub-package role. If Cravens can't make the grade as a full-time safety, D.J. Swearinger may have to drop down.
Swearinger was signed to play free safety, but he has the attributes and playing style of a more natural strong safety. If Swearinger can't play the free role, it will be left to converted cornerbacks Will Blackmon and DeAngelo Hall to vie for time.
The problem is Hall has missed most of the last three seasons and not registered an interception during the same period. Hall and Blackmon may not be the answer, so the Redskins might need to turn to a few unheralded options.
Deshazor Everett could feature, but he has yet to start a game. Meanwhile, fourth-round pick Montae Nicholson will keep the Redskins waiting as he recovers from a lingering injury.
The PUP list seems more likely for a defensive back who struggled to tackle well at Michigan, according to CSNMid-Atlantic.com's JP Finlay. Nicholson's issues only emphasize the question marks still looming ominously over both safety spots.
Safety is a concern, but most of Washington's roster is set. Strong competition for starting berths will make key positions better, particularly along the D-line and at wide receiver.