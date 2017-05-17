Breaking Down Washington Redskins' Deepest, Thinnest Roster Spots

1 of 8

Rob Carr/Getty Images

There are enviable amounts of talent and depth at tight end, where at least three starting-calibre playmakers are sure to get snaps this season.

Obviously, the main man in the rotation is Jordan Reed, a true matchup nightmare for every defense on the schedule.

The third-round pick from 2013 is getting better every season and is already setting records at his position, per Stephen Czarda of the team's official website: "In a 31-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns in October, Reed became the fastest tight end in NFL history to 200 receptions, as he hauled in nine receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Reed earned the achievement in just 38 games after Kellen Winslow Sr. held the record by achieving the feat in 39 games."

The key to the Redskins adjusting to life without Garcon and Jackson will be to get Reed involved even more this season.

Fortunately, whenever No. 86 needs a breather, Washington can turn to veteran Vernon Davis. The 33-year-old is still a forceful blocker and has lost none of his ability for working the underneath routes.

There is no doubt Reed and Davis will be heavily involved in the offense this season. The bigger question for the Redskins is who will round out the rotation?

It's a choice between Niles Paul, a converted wide receiver with Reed-style flexibility, and Derek Carrier, another able blocker. This year's fifth-round pick Jeremy Sprinkle will also be in the mix thanks largely to his own creditable blocking skills.

CSNMid-Atlantic.com's JP Finlay thinks finances will ultimately decide who plays: "Paul is due nearly $2 million this fall and has played just eight games over the last two seasons. Carrier will cost just over $1 million on the Redskins books. Sprinkle will likely cost half of Carrier and a quarter of Paul's salary."

Whoever does play, the Redskins can count on having three versatile tight ends sure to be productive in the new season.