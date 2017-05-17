Arsenal Transfer News: Alexandre Lacazette Snub Amid Atletico Madrid Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Alexandre Lacazette will reportedly be allowed to leave Lyon this summer, but he will turn down a move to Arsenal in favour of joining Atletico Madrid.

According to the Mirror's John Cross, the forward is Arsenal's "No. 1 summer target" and Liverpool are also interested in him but Atletico have lined up a £50 million deal, "which they hope to push through within days."

Lacazette wants to join a club with UEFA Champions League football, but Arsenal will only finish in the Premier League's top four if they beat Everton on the final day and Liverpool fail to beat Middlesbrough.

