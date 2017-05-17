Aaron Hernandez's Fiancee Discusses Box Thought to Hold Odin Lloyd Murder Weapon

Josh Reynolds/Associated Press

The late Aaron Hernandez's fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, appeared on Dr. Phil and said she was happy with her decision not to look inside a package prosecutors thought held the gun used in the murder of Odin Lloyd.

"I don't want to know anything that can haunt me, in a sense," she said, via ESPN.com. "I'd rather be in the dark with a situation like that."

The ESPN.com story explained Jenkins-Hernandez was seen on surveillance video taking the package out of the couple's home after Lloyd was killed. Hernandez was convicted of the killing, but a judge vacated the ruling because his appeal was still pending when he hanged himself in prison.

According to the Associated Press, Jenkins-Hernandez said in the Dr. Phil interview the former New England Patriots tight end thought he would be freed soon.

Jay Busbee of Yahoo's Shutdown Corner noted she also said during the interview she doesn't think Hernandez's death was a suicide despite the official ruling.