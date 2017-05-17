NBA Draft 2017: Latest Mock Draft Picks After Official Lottery Results

Jennifer Pottheiser/Getty Images

On Monday, the Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Final with a 115-105 victory over the Washington Wizards in Game 7. The good could get better. The NBA draft lottery potentially paved the way for Washington product Markelle Fultz, arguably the best prospect in this class, to Boston as the No. 1 overall pick.

Magic Johnson, the Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations, also left Tuesday's lottery with a smile. Though, he didn't hesitate to revisit his disdain for the Celtics, per ESPN.com's Baxter Holmes:

Nonetheless, both big-market franchises shouldn't have an issue acquiring an instant-impact player for the 2017-18 season. Fultz seems like the safe pick for Boston. Lonzo Ball and the Lakers would be a treat to watch for the sparks on the court and endless LaVar Ball commentary.

Projections split in several directions at No. 3 with the Philadelphia 76ers. How does a decision in the third slot affect the Sacramento Kings at No. 5?

The New York Knicks' offseason was dealt another disappointment with the team moving backward one spot in the selection order. What's Phil Jackson preference at No. 8?

Philadelphia 76ers Add Versatile Scorer at No. 3

Assuming Ben Simmons returns to the court for 2017-18 campaign, the Sixers will have a ball-handler to set up and the offense. The starting lineup needs a player who can create his own offense and knock down open shots.

Josh Jackson notched a 51.3 percent field-goal percentage during his only year on the collegiate level. He can play with the ball in his hands and moves well without possession. The Kansas product doesn't just play one side of the court, he's also a solid defender with length.

As the Sixers' representative at the lottery, center Joel Embiid offered his two cents on the best fits for the roster, per Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski:

Robert Covington, who's an inefficient scorer shouldn't hold the crown as the team's top sharpshooter. Gerald Henderson's days as a consistent double-digit scorer passed him two years ago. Jackson could immediately start and draw multiple defenders due to his ability to stop and pop, pull up from beyond the arc or drive to the paint.

Ultimately, the Sixers will miss out on the top two point guards, but their consolation prize brings rookie impact and contributions on both ends of the court.

Sacramento Kings Land De'Aaron Fox at No. 5

The Sixers' decision to go with Jackson causes Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox to fall to No. 5. The Phoenix Suns have Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Knight locked up on long-term deals, which indicates Jayson Tatum could land on their draft radar.

As for the Sacramento Kings, Darren Collison and Ty Lawson will become unrestricted free agents over the summer, per Spotrac. Fox would join a rebuilding team on a clean slate with another top-10 pick coming with him.

Sacramento dealt a star player in DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans for a 2017 first-round pick and Buddy Hield in the previous season. The pick translated to the No. 10 overall selection. Fox alongside the Kings' new sharpshooter, acquired in the trade mentioned above, should pay early dividends.

Fox doesn't have a reliable distance shot, but he knows how to break down the opposition. He also steadily improved his perimeter defense at Kentucky. The Kings need a floor general to deliver the ball to their offensive playmakers, who don't have the ability to create their own shots.



New York Knicks Go Overseas (Again) at No. 8

Knicks fans crossed their fingers and hoped for a top-three selection but went to bed pondering what the team can do with the No. 8 pick to help the club move forward.

MSG Network's Alan Hahn has a name to remember throughout the draft evaluation process:

General manager Steve Mills and Jackson had googly eyes for point guard Frank Ntilikina before the lottery sealed their selection position, per New York Post reporter Marc Berman.

"According to an NBA source, Knicks general manager Steve Mills jetted to France to catch 18-year-old point guard Frank Ntilikina play Tuesday night for Strasbourg in a French League match against Nanterre. The 6-foot-5 Ntikilina is considered the top international prospect in the draft, and if the Knicks stay with the seventh pick, he would be heavily considered."

Unfortunately, the pingpong balls didn't help the Knicks on lottery night, but Ntilikina should be available at No. 8. The only team that may swipe the French-born prospect off the board would be the aforementioned Kings.

According to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, Ntilikina stands at 6'5", shoots well from three-point territory and plays unselfishly as a distributor. Though, he's susceptible to turnovers due to sloppy ball-handling at times.

Overall, Jackson views Ntilikina as an asset to push the triangle offense, per ESPN's Fran Fraschilla.

As an alternative, expect to see the Knicks linked to Kentucky product Malik Monk, who's a quality scorer but a bit undersized as a 2-guard.

