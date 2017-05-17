NBA Playoff Schedule 2017: TV Guide and Predictions for Wednesday

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers meet on the same stage in the Eastern Conference Final, but the two clubs traveled on vastly different roads to reach this point in the 2017 NBA playoffs.

The Cavaliers haven't lost a postseason game. Tyronn Lue's group hasn't played since sweeping the Toronto Raptors on May 7. On the other hand, the No. 1-seeded Celtics went six games with the No. 8-seeded Chicago Bulls and followed with a full seven-game series with the Washington Wizards.

Fortunately, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens goes with a deep rotation—10 players on the roster average 10 minutes per contest through the 2017 postseason.

A well-rested Cavaliers team seems poised to pounce on their next opponent. Lue discussed the challenge in keeping his squad engaged while inactive:

The champions will shake off the cobwebs and prepare for their toughest opponent. The viewing details for Game 1 are listed below:

TV Viewing Info for Eastern Conference Final: Game 1 Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Wed., May 17 No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 1 Boston Celtics 8:30 p.m TNT NBA.com

Game 1 Predictions

Boston Starts Off Sluggish

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

It's almost a given. The Celtics won't have the same energy as the Cavaliers. The front office probably enjoyed a night celebrating the No. 1 overall pick from the NBA draft lottery, but the players just went through a grueling Game 7 two nights ago.

Boston didn't have to travel, but this team has played 13 contests compared to eight for the Cavaliers, who also utilize a deep rotation.

Expect the two teams to feel each other out for the first few minutes. Cleveland must fend against taking its opponent too lightly. The champions haven't faced much resistance on their way to the Eastern Conference Final, and they won the regular-season series over the Celtics with a 3-1 count.

Before the game, Lue must strike urgency in his guys. Isaiah Thomas talked about the narrative heavily favoring the Cavaliers in this series, per NBA TV:

Many expect to see the Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals. Thus far, neither team has lost a playoff game.

LeBron James Scores 30 or More Points

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

There's death, taxes and LeBron James putting together another solid playoff performance as surefire guarantees in 2017. In his previous series, he scored at least 35 points in every game.

Despite the quality defenders on a talented Raptors team, which included DeMarre Carroll, P.J. Tucker and Serge Ibaka, Toronto didn't have an answer for James.

Expect Stevens to use Jae Crowder, Avery Bradley and Marcus Smart on the perimeter as well as Al Horford in the paint to contest No. 23's shots.

Due to the focus on James, it's the perfect series to boost his teammates' confidence. Through eight postseason games, Kyrie Irving is shooting a paltry 28 percent beyond the arc. Starting with Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers in the first round, Kevin Love has alternated single- and double-digit scoring performances.

If Cleveland plans to repeat as champions, Love and Irving have to crank up their offensive contributions and improve on shooting percentages.

Cleveland Snatches Away Home-Court Advantage

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Celtics needed just about every victory to claim home-court advantage in the East. However, it's going to take one game to diminish the value in hosting an extra playoff game.

The Cavaliers have been chomping at the bit and playing this game equates to unleashing a wild animal in the wilderness. Cleveland hasn't lost a playoff game since going down 3-1 to the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Despite taking their 11-game win streak on the road against the No. 1 seed in the East, the champions will prove again why they should be the favorites to win this series.

Look for the Cavaliers to start and finish strong with a victory margin of 10 or more points in Game 1.

Cavaliers 112, Celtics 102

