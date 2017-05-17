NBA Rumors: Post-2017 Lottery Draft Buzz on Lakers, Celtics and More

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers reigned supreme on Tuesday.

Just like they always have, at least historically.

The NBA's top two all-time title winners (17 and 16, respectively) were awarded the top two picks of the 2017 NBA draft. Boston, which begins its Eastern Conference Finals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, had the pick from the now-notorious Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce trade with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013.

Los Angeles team president Magic Johnson was especially giddy given that his team would've lost its selection to the Philadelphia 76ers had it landed outside of the first three:

Of course, the rumors started flowing once the pingpong balls stopped bouncing. Find the latest on both franchises below.

Lakers

Everyone—players, executives, fans—had the same thought once L.A. landed the No. 2 pick: Lonzo Ball.

To many media members, it seems like a done deal that the former Chino Hills (California) and UCLA star point guard will stay home with the Purple and Gold:

Lonzo's father, LaVar has said all along that his son would end up with the Lakers. Listen to the outspoken man behind the Big Baller Brand on Fox Sports 1's Undisputed last week:

A source near the Ball family told ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, who published an ESPN The Magazine feature on the clan this week, that Lonzo might only work out for the Lakers.

Ball's arrival could mean D'Angelo Russell's departure.

According to Sports Illustrated's Jake L. Fischer, "multiple NBA teams are evaluating trade packages" for the left-handed 21-year-old.

Here's more from Fischer:

"Russell, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, still has two years remaining on his rookie contract and could be an attractive option to teams in search of a point guard, rather than splurging on an expensive free-agent lead ball-handler this offseason."

Russell, who shot 38.3 percent on what NBA Stats defines as "wide-open" threes last season, could thrive next to Ball, who, despite his most popular highlights, is a more-than-willing passer. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey seemed intrigued by the lineup possibilities:

Still, investing a high draft pick at a position already occupied by a 21-year-old lottery pick wouldn't be a sign of confidence.

Celtics

The top-seeded Celtics are fighting for a trip to the NBA Finals while reaping the benefits of a lottery team.

They're getting the best of both worlds.

Given the team's status as a contender, could general manager Danny Ainge flip the biggest asset in the draft for a win-now star? Maybe one whose name rhymes with Bimmy Jutler?

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune pointed out that trade-deadline talks with the Chicago Bulls were stalled due to uncertainty surrounding the pick:

Keeping the pick seems just as possible. Former Washington Huskies guard Markelle Fultz is widely believed to be the top overall choice, and Isaiah Thomas is a fan.

"Oh, he's special," I.T. told Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe in March. "He's special. You could tell he's a professional. Everything he does, he does at his own pace. He can shoot, he can pass the ball really well. He's a big guard that's athletic. Everything that guards are today, he's got."

Thomas, a fellow former Washington guard, has taken Boston from the middle of the pack to the best record in the conference with his aggressive, score-first style. According to Ainge, though, Thomas doesn't limit draft options, via Jared Weiss of CelticsBlog.com:

Cameron McDonough of NESN thinks Boston will keep the pick, possibly because of I.T.'s versatility:

Doing so could eventually lead to a Thomas trade, though, as the 5'9" star is due a big payday after the 2017-18 season. His stock might never be higher than this summer.

Still, the Celtics could try to send the pick to Chicago for Jimmy Butler or to the Indiana Pacers for Paul George. Doing so would make Boston a real threat to LeBron James in the East.

It's definitely a story to keep an eye on as the June 22 draft approaches.