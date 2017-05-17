WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 16

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Nobody is ever going to accuse 205 Live of being perfect, but no one is going to argue against the cruiserweight division's consistency in its matches.

Some Superstars are more well-rounded than others, but everyone on the roster has the potential to steal the show on any given night.

The division is still building itself up, and if we start to see the same kinds of matches on Raw as we do on 205 Live, the cruiserweights might start being taken more seriously.

The feud between Austin Aries and Neville has picked up steam in recent weeks, and the addition of TJP has added an extra layer to the story.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.