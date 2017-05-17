Ranking Top 2017 NBA Free-Agency Destinations

10 of 10

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Technically, the Golden State Warriors will be major players in this year's game of free-agent musical chairs.

They will head into the summer with two All-Stars (Klay Thompson, Draymond Green) and three youngsters (Kevon Looney, Damian Jones, Patrick McCaw) under contract for next season and upward of $60 million in cap space.

The way the Warriors have been on the come-up in recent years, with two trips to the finals just behind them and a move to a new building in San Francisco ahead, who wouldn't want to play for Golden State?

Chances are, the only big names who will hear that full pitch are ones still wearing Warriors jerseys in this year's playoffs.

According to the San Jose Mercury News' Tim Kawakami, the Warriors' brass might not even have to waste that much breath to bring back their own top free agents:

"Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson journeyed to Kevin Durant's Hamptons free-agent hideout as personal representatives of the Warriors' plan for all seasons—or at least for four or five potentially triumphant seasons, starting with this one.

"So it's no surprise that the Warriors' three highest-profile pending 2017 free agents—Curry, Iguodala and Durant (who signed a two-year deal with the Warriors last July with an opt-out this July)—all recently suggested to me that they plan to re-sign with the franchise this July."

And why wouldn't that be the case? By then, this cast could be coming off one of the more dominant championship runs in NBA history, on the heels of a 67-win regular season, with nothing but smooth sailing ahead as the franchise eyes a move from Oakland to San Francisco.

If you look at this list from a more traditional standpoint, Golden State doesn't belong since its only real foray into free agency figures to focus on minimum-salary types to fill out the roster (not to mention its own stars).

But by the letter of the law, the Warriors are right up there when measured according to the money they'll have to burn and the opportunity they'll have to win.

All stats via NBA.com and Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted. All quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted.



Josh Martin covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and listen to his Hollywood Hoops podcast with B/R Lakers lead writer Eric Pincus.