NBA Draft Order 2017: Fresh Mock Draft After Lottery Results

NBA Draft Order 2017: Fresh Mock Draft After Lottery ResultsMay 17, 2017
After winning their second-round series against the Washington Wizards with a seventh-game victory Monday night, the Boston Celtics were back in the winner's circle Tuesday when they were awarded the No. 1 pick in the NBA's Draft Lottery.
The Celtics have much to think about before making their selection, but it is clear that things worked out superbly for team president Danny Ainge when the envelopes were opened and the Celtics had the No. 1 pick.
"I think the most exciting thing is getting the No. 1 pick," Ainge said, per Julian Benbow of the Boston Globe. "It’s very fun. It’s very exciting. We’ve never had that before, so that’ll be a lot of fun to explore those options."
Their long-time and traditional rival Los Angeles Lakers have the No. 2 pick, and the Philadelphia 76ers have the third pick.
The top selections in the draft could be point guard Markelle Fultz of Washington, point guard Lonzo Ball of UCLA and power forward Josh Jackson of Kansas.
Here's a look at our mock draft following the lottery, with a more detailed look at the top three picks.
|2017 NBA Mock Draft
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|1
|Boston Celtics (via Nets)
|Markelle Fultz, G, Washington
|2
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA
|3
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Josh Jackson, F, Kansas
|4
|Phoenix Suns
|De'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky
|5
|Sacramento Kings (via Sixers)
|Malik Monk, G, Kentucky
|6
|Orlando Magic
|Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State
|7
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Jayson Tatum, F, Duke
|8
|New York Knicks
|Dennis Smith Jr., G, NC State
|9
|Dallas Mavericks
|Frank Ntilikina, G, France
|10
|Sacramento Kings (via Pelicans)
|Tyler Lydon, F, Syracuse
|11
|Charlotte Hornets
|Lauri Markkanen, F, Arizona
|12
|Detroit Pistons
|John Collins, F, Wake Forest
|13
|Denver Nuggets
|Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina
|14
|Miami Heat
|TJ Leaf, F, UCLA
|15
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Ivan Rabb, F, California
|16
|Chicago Bulls
|Harry Giles, F, Duke
|17
|Milwaukee Bucks
|OG Anunoby, F, Indiana
|18
|Indiana Pacers
|Dwayne Bacon, F, Florida State
|19
|Atlanta Hawks
|Terrance Ferguson, G, Australia
|20
|Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies)
|Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina
|21
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Luke Kennard, G, Duke
|22
|Brooklyn Nets (via Wizards)
|Josh Hart, G, Villanova
|23
|Toronto Raptors (via Clippers)
|Jarrett Allen, C, Texas
|24
|Utah Jazz
|Moritz (Moe) Wagner, F, Michigan
|25
|Orlando Magic (via Raptors)
|Donovan Mitchell, G, Louisville
|26
|Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers)
|Bam Adebayo, F, Kentucky
|27
|Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics)
|Jonathan Jeanne, C, France
|28
|Los Angeles Lakers (via Rockets)
|Justin Patton, C, Creighton
|29
|San Antonio Spurs
|Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga
|30
|Utah Jazz (via Warriors)
|Hamidou Diallo, G, Kentucky
|Silverman selections
1. PG Markelle Fultz, Boston Celtics
Fultz appears to be the best player in the draft, but this is still not an easy pick for the Celtics. Their best player is point guard Isaiah Thomas, and his ability to take over a game with his shooting, passing, driving and flat-out energy cannot be overstated.
Thomas is also a major defensive liability because of his lack of height, but he is the primary reason the Celtics have reached the Eastern Conference Final and will challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night.
Fultz averaged 23.2 points and 5.9 assists per game as a freshman for the Huskies last season, and he is a solid 195 pounds on a 6'4" frame. Additionally, Fultz is a long-limbed athlete who may prove quite difficult to defend over the years.
Fultz appears to be the best prospect in this draft, but he plays a position where the Celtics are most dynamic. The Celtics have options, but veteran Boston Globe sports columnist and NBA historian Bob Ryan pointed out that when the Celtics drafted future Hall of Famer Kevin McHale, he was not immediately inserted into the lineup.
The Vertical @TheVertical
The Vertical staff examines Boston's choices at No. 1 and Markelle Fultz's potential fit next to Isaiah Thomas. https://t.co/BmzGjqV319 https://t.co/14V6YFoEjA5/17/2017, 4:12:48 AM
2. PG Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers
Ball appears to be tailor-made for the Lakers, and this is clearly the team that he wants to play for in his professional career.
When it comes to running the show, Ball appears to have all the weapons. His ability to see the court and distribute the ball has been compared to former NBA star and current Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd.
Ball has an awkward-looking outside shot, but it is an effective weapon, and he averaged 14.6 ppg for the Bruins last season. He also had 7.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Ball's father, LaVar, has been a controversial figure throughout his son's year at UCLA, and some may consider him a distraction or a negative. However, he may also be a master promoter who helps his son develop his brand.
Lakers News @lakers_news
NBA Draft: LaVar and Lonzo Ball’s live reaction to the Lakers keeping the No. 2 pick is perfect https://t.co/FrxIVlygcc https://t.co/kImqCdtMqy5/17/2017, 2:14:16 PM
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka says that his team may be better off with the No. 2 pick than the No. 1 position.
"The harder call may be the first one," Pelinka said, per ESPN's wire services. "Sometimes having the second pick is better than the first. We're sitting in a fantastic position. "I think there are four, five guys that are well suited to be [drafted] at the top."
3. PF Josh Jackson, Philadelphia 76ers
The Sixers improved quite a bit in the 2016-17 season, and they should continue to make progress in the next. The selection of Jackson could give them a dynamic presence in the front court that includes remarkable athletic ability and impressive scoring.
Jackson was at his best during the NCAA Tournament, when he showed off his talent and ability to take over the game. Jackson averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks during the season.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
No reason to overthink this, the answer is Josh Jackson https://t.co/TVixnkG5K25/17/2017, 2:04:29 PM
He has a huge presence on the defensive side of the ball, and he will make the 76ers a much more athletic team. While his outside shooting needs to improve, Jackson has the kind of intensity that is needed over the course of an 82-game schedule.
"I think we're in a pretty good position, as there is some turnover on the horizon to ultimately be a power in the East," said Sixers team president Bryan Colangelo, per Keith Pompey of Phillynews.com. "How long that takes, we've got a couple of paths we can take here."