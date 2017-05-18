Ranking the Hottest Young Stars at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup

0 of 12

JUAN RUIZ/Getty Images

The FIFA Under-20 World Cup kicks off May 20 in South Korea, and it is an event steeped in history. The likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Paul Pogba and Diego Maradona, to name but four, have strutted their stuff on its stage.

This year 24 teams from around the world go against one another as they fight for the ultimate youth-level prize—and there are sure to be stars of tomorrow on show.

England, Argentina, Germany, Portugal, Italy, France...the list of heavyweight names competing is a long one. One must only note Brazil and reigning champions Serbia's absence from proceedings to understand how tough it is to make these finals.

Ahead of the tournament, we've selected 20 of the brightest prospects set to feature and profiled them. Spanning nine countries and three continents, it's an expansive look at who is set to shine. They're ranked based on a combination of potential and likeliness to play a starring role in South Korea.