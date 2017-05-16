Kawhi Leonard Questionable for Game 3 of Spurs vs. Warriors Due to Ankle Injury

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

As the San Antonio Spurs look to even the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Game 2, head coach Gregg Popovich announced All-Star Kawhi Leonard is questionable for Saturday's Game 3 due to his ankle injury.

ESPN's Marc J. Spears passed along Popovich's comments regarding Leonard's status for Game 3.

Leonard originally injured his ankle in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets. He sat out the Spurs' closing Game 6 win before returning on Sunday.

In the third quarter of Game 1 against the Warriors, Leonard twisted his ankle coming down on Zaza Pachulia after attempting a jump shot. San Antonio was leading 76-55 at the time of Leonard's injury, before losing 113-111.

Popovich was unhappy with Pachulia in comments made on Monday, via ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright: "Having your horses is important...this is crap. Who gives a damn about his intent? Ever heard of manslaughter?"

Leonard scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 23 minutes for the Spurs in Game 1 against the Warriors.

Game 3 between the Warriors and Spurs will take place on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.