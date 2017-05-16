Sam Hinkie Banner Raised at NBA Draft Lottery Party in Philadelphia

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Sam Hinkie may no longer be with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he'll forever live in the hearts of the league's most ardent process trusters.

That much became clear Wednesday night, when devoted Sixers fans raised a banner bearing Hinkie's face to the rafters at Xfinity Live! at the Rights to Ricky Sanchez Lottery Party in South Philadelphia.

Liberty Ballers' Jake Pavorsky relayed video of the moment Hinkie was immortalized:

The architect of the process, Hinkie has given Sixers fans plenty to cheer about entering Wednesday night's lottery.

Not only have the Sixers picked up talents like Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric because of Hinkie's aggressive team-building philosophy, but they will enter the lottery with an 11.9 percent chance of snagging the top pick and 37.8 percent chance of landing a top-three selection, per Tankathon.com.

Philadelphia also has a 53.1 percent chance of obtaining the Los Angeles Lakers pick—which is top-three protected—thanks to Hinkie's decision to move Michael Carter-Williams at the 2015 trade deadline.

Then there are the swap rights the Sixers obtained through a July 2015 trade with the Sacramento Kings. By virtue of that move, which the Kings made to clear up cap space, the Sixers retain the right to swap picks before draft night should Sacramento's selection clock in higher than Philadelphia's.