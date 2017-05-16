Jrue Holiday Re-Signing Is Pelicans' Top Priority, Alvin Gentry Says

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans will make a concerted effort to keep guard Jrue Holiday past July 1.

Head coach Alvin Gentry appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio Tuesday and said re-signing Holiday was "a No. 1 priority" for the team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

