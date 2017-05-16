    Jrue Holiday Re-Signing Is Pelicans' Top Priority, Alvin Gentry Says

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2017

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 08: Head coach Alvin Gentry of the New Orleans Pelicans talks with Jrue Holiday #11 of the New Orleans Pelicans on the sideline during a game against the Utah Jazz at the Smoothie King Center on February 8, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    The New Orleans Pelicans will make a concerted effort to keep guard Jrue Holiday past July 1.

    Head coach Alvin Gentry appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio Tuesday and said re-signing Holiday was "a No. 1 priority" for the team.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.