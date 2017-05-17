2017 Playoff Odds for Every MLB Team at Season’s Quarter Mark

1 of 6

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Houston Astros (28-12)

The Houston Astros have established themselves as the class of the American League West.

They're tied for tops in the Junior Circuit with 208 runs scored and are enjoying a resurgent season from 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, who improved to 7-0 Tuesday.

With a mix of veterans and young bats keying the offense, Houston appears primed for a return to the October stage.

Playoff Odds: 2 to 1

Los Angeles Angels (21-21)

Mike Trout is still on the Los Angeles Angels, and he's hitting like the MVP he is.

That's enough to keep the Halos afloat, but with ace Garrett Richards sidelined by a biceps injury, this isn't much more than a .500 club.

Add a thin farm system and maxed-out budget, and you're looking at another wasted year of Trout's historic prime.

Playoff Odds: 8 to 1

Texas Rangers (20-20)

A lot has gone wrong for the Texas Rangers. Adrian Beltre hasn't played because of a calf injury. Other key offensive pieces, including Rougned Odor and Mike Napoli, have struggled. And erstwhile closer Sam Dyson has been a mess.

Still, Texas sits at .500 with a plus-16 run differential. Yu Darvish, Cole Hamels and a resurgent Andrew Cashner front the rotation.

If they get Beltre back and the offense starts clicking, the Rangers could challenge for a wild-card slot, and possibly even push their Lone Star State rivals.

Playoff Odds: 5 to 1

Seattle Mariners (18-22)

Four-fifths of the Seattle Mariners' starting rotation is on the disabled list, including ace Felix Hernandez. That's been enough to sink the ship despite an offense that ranks third in the AL with 194 runs scored behind veterans Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz and newcomers Mitch Haniger and Jean Segura.

If all those arms come back healthy and effective, the M's could make noise. At this point, however, that's an enormous "if."

Playoff Odds: 8 to 1

Oakland A's (17-22)

Yonder Alonso has been a legitimate sensation for the Oakland A's, posting a 1.007 OPS with 12 home runs.

Unfortunately for A's fans, that probably means he'll be dangled at the trade deadline, since there's little to no chance this team will be in serious contention come July behind a pitching staff that ranks 23rd in baseball with a 4.42 ERA.

Playoff Odds: 20 to 1